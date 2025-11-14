Listen: Josh Groban Releases New Collection 'Hidden Gems' Featuring Rare Tracks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated performer Josh Groban has released Hidden Gems, a new collection bringing together some of his rarest tracks, many of which have never been available on streaming platforms.

In October, Groban shared the first offering from the project, his brand-new song “The Constant," which was written alongside songwriting EGOT winners Pasek and Paul. In addition to “The Constant,” Hidden Gems includes fan-favorite deep cuts like “Signs,” co-written with Toby Gad and Bernie Herms, and “Everything You Needed,” a stirring ballad given to Groban by Sia.

Other highlights include “Smile,” Groban's take on the Charlie Chaplin classic that he’s performed around the world, and “Konosaki No Michi,” the closing theme from a major 2012 Japanese drama performed in Japanese, a language he studied in high school. Also featured are “With You” and “My Heart Was Home Again,” recorded for a limited-edition Hallmark Valentine’s Day CD, as well as “Remember” from the film TROY, and a Spanish-language duet version of “Broken Vow” with Arturo Sandoval. The album closes with “Empty Sky,” a raw, late-night studio recording with Steve Jordan, Isaiah Sharkey, and Pino Palladino - an early Elton John song, and a rare glimpse of Groban live on upright piano.

Earlier this year, Groban released his career-spanning album Gems and its Deluxe Edition. Among many highlights, the 18-track collection boasts the 3x-Platinum signature anthem “You Raise Me Up,” Billboard Adult Contemporary #1 “To Where You Are”, the Beauty and the Beast Original Motion Picture Soundtrack standout “Evermore”, as well as fan favorite show stopping renditions of “Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Gems (Deluxe Edition) featured 23 additional songs including some of Josh’s beloved duets, such as “Run” with Sarah McLachlan, “99 Years” with Jennifer Nettles, and “We Will Meet Once Again” with Andrea Bocelli, alongside additional fan-favorites “River,” “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever),” “Broken Vow,” and “Remember When It Rained.”

Earlier this year, Groban lit up the Las Vegas strip with his sold-out, exclusive five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with his hits-focused production, Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement. He also returned to host the 16th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony for the second time.

In November, he performed a special sold-out show at London’s Union Chapel. In October, it was announced that he will appear in the upcoming Spinal Tap concert film, Stonehenge: The Final Finale, arriving in 2026. That same month, Groban's Find Your Light Foundation hosted its annual Benefit Concert for Arts Education, raising $1.5 million to help provide arts opportunities to students nationwide. In September, Josh performed back-to-back sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban took to Broadway once again, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations along with widespread acclaim.

