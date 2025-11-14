NEXT TO NORMAL Starring Caissie Levy Will Be Available to Stream on BroadwayHD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beginning December 1st, 2025, Next to Normal will be available to stream on BroadwayHD. This three-time Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical stars Caissie Levy (Broadway’s Ragtime), Jamie Parker (Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Jack Wolfe (Broadway’s Hadestown) and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (BAFTA TV Award nominee).

The show will be available to stream worldwide on BroadwayHD, excluding subscribers in the UK. An exclusive holiday pricing promotion, beginning today and running through December 12, will enable new subscribers to view this title and a library of hundreds of full-length stage plays and musicals for $50 off the first year of an annual subscription and on a one year gift subscription to BroadwayHD. Learn more at holidays.broadwayhd.com.

Nominated in the UK for four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman (Caissie Levy), a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past.

Next to Normal debuted on Broadway in 2010 and went on to win three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, one of only ten musicals in history to receive the prestigious honour.

Filmed at Wyndham’s Theatre in September 2024 during the show’s West End transfer from its original run at The Donmar Warehouse, the musical is produced by David Stone (Wicked), staged by director Michael Longhurst, and features an original rock score by Tom Kitt with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey.

Read the reviews for the production here.

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD, say of the upcoming release: “We’re thrilled that this groundbreaking musical is joining the BroadwayHD library with an incredible cast and a powerful message that we know our subscribers will love. ”

Details on availability, pricing, and the full catalog of titles can be found at broadwayhd.com.