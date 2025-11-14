 tracker
Exclusive: First Look at Darilyn Burtley & More in TINA - THE TINA TOUR MUSICAL Tour

See the first photos of Burtley playing the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

By: Nov. 14, 2025
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Darilyn Burtley as Tina Turner in new photos from the National Tour of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. See a new look at the musical depiction the inspiring true story of a woman who defied racism, sexism, and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

Darilyn Burtley is joined on tour by Monty Kane (Ike Turner/Ronnie Turner), K. Bernice (Zelma Bullock), India Shelbi Boone (Tina Turner at certain performances), Eva Ruwé (Gran Georgeanna) and Eleni Kutay, (Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil).

The ensemble includes Brooke AneeceBrooke BaileyMoriah J. BaskettTiffany BeckfordLamar BurnsKyle ChannellMeleeke ChristopherLee Thomas Cortopassi, Keemar Robert DavisClaire DavyTiyanna GentryJordan Estella HankersonJonathan HellerAuset JonesKianna Kelly-FutchCollin KilfeatherMorgan LewisDanezion Ezekiel Mills, Hans José Mueh, Jadyn Romè, Ned Way, Richard Yarrell III.

This smash-hit stage production celebrates Tina Turner’s resilience, talent, and triumphant rise from a small-town girl with a big voice to an international icon.

Featuring some of her biggest hits, “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “The Best,” and “River Deep – Mountain High,” the show has captivated over 8 million theatergoers worldwide with its powerful message and electrifying energy.

Photos: Evan Zimmerman

Auset Jones as Young Anna-Mae and the cast of TINA

Darilyn Burtley as Anna-Mae Bullock and Eva Ruwé as Gran Georgeanna

Darilyn Burtley as Anna-Mae Bullock and K. Bernice as Zelma Bullock

Monty Kane as Ike Turner

Darilyn Burtley, Monty Kane, and the cast of TINA

Darilyn Burtley as Tina and Lamar Burns as Raymond

Darilyn Burtley and Monty Kane

Darilyn Burtley

Darilyn Burtley and the cast of TINA

Darilyn Burtley

Collin Kilfeather as Erwin Bach and Darilyn Burtley as Tina Turner

Eleni Kutay as Rhonda Graam and Darilyn Burtley as Tina Turner

Lee Thomas Cortopassi as John Carpenter, Darilyn Burtley as Tina Turner

Darilyn Burtley

Jadyn Romé and Darilyn Burtley

Darilyn Burtley

Darilyn Burtley

Darilyn Burtley



