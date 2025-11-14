Video: Cynthia Erivo and Misty Copeland Team Up for Reimagined 'No Good Deed'

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

In celebration of the release of Wicked: For Good next week, Tony-Award winner Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Elphaba, has teamed up with ballerina Misty Copeland for a stripped-down, reimagined version of Elphaba's song "No Good Deed."

In the video, Copeland, who recently concluded a 25-year stint at the American Ballet Theatre, dances to Erivo's vocals. With direction by Lauren Finerman and choreography by Kyle Abraham, the performance was recorded live, featuring a new arrangement by Steven Hackman. Lucia Micarelli is on the violin, with Eric Byer playing the cello. Check out the stunning collaboration now.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.