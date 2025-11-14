Watch the Premiere of Next On Stage: Season 6- Live at 7pm

Click Here for More on Next On Stage

Tonight's the night! Who will make the Top 30 of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage? You'lll have to tune in tonight, November 14 (7pm ET), to find out! This season is presented by AMDA & Atlantic Acting School and sponsored by MTI, 54 Below, and Westin New York at Times Square.

Each week, contestants will be voted on by the general public and judged by an all-star panel of judges, including: J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), and Kate Rockwell (Heathers). Ben Cameron returns as host.

Learn more about this season's prizes and check back to watch the shows live!