Video: Patti LuPone Reacts to MASQUERADE, WICKED, & More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

On Thursday, Broadway legend Patti LuPone returned to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to discuss her murder mystery series The Artist, premiering later this month. Appearing as a guest alongside Anderson Cooper, the three-time Tony winner reacted to a variety of pop culture happenings — using only her facial expressions.

In a game called "With One Look," (a tongue-in-cheek reference to the number from Sunset Boulevard), LuPone shared how she feels about Kim Kardashian’s new show All’s Fair, Wicked: For Good, the immersive Phantom of the Opera production Masquerade, Broadway's Stranger Things, and more.

In another part of the show, Lupone reiterated her belief that Broadway should have term limits to maximize creative output and create a space for new ideas, also naming a production that she thinks should close.

In another video, the Company alum recalls her interactions with other entertainment icons, including Julie Andrews, Aretha Franklin, and Barbra Streisand.

During Bravologues, LuPone and Cooper reenacted iconic Bravo scenes with LuPone playing Meredith Marks as she berates Britani on the yacht, and Anderson takes on Adriana de Moura as she discusses the Haitian mortician rumors.

Last night's appearance marked LuPone's sixth on the late-night talk show. During her previous visits, she famously shared her opinions about various parts of the entertainment industry, including her favorite Broadway scores, musicals she dislikes, and her thoughts about Madonna's turn as Evita in the 1996 film.

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award-winning actress and icon of the Broadway stage. She originated the role of Fantine in Les Misérables on the West End and Evita on Broadway. Other stage credits include Reno in Anything Goes, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, and Rose in Gypsy. Most recently, she was seen on Broadway in The Roommate, appearing opposite Mia Farrow. The play, written by Jen Silverman and directed by Jack O'Brien, ran at the Booth Theatre from September to December 2024.