Photos: OEDIPUS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

Performances are now underway for Robert Icke’s new adaptation of Oedipus on Broadway, starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville. The Olivier Award-winning Best Revival production opened on Broadway at Studio 54. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

Oedipus stars Mark Strong – reprising his Olivier-nominated role as ‘Oedipus’ – and Lesley Manville – reprising her Olivier-winning role as ‘Jocasta.’ Also reprising their UK roles are Samuel Brewer as ‘Teiresias,’ Bhasker Patel as ‘Corin,’ Jordan Scowen as ‘Eteocles,’ and James Wilbraham as ‘Polyneices.’ They are joined by John Carroll Lynch as ‘Creon,’ Teagle F. Bougere as ‘Driver,’ Ani Mesa-Perez as ‘Lichas,’ Olivia Reis as ‘Antigone,’ and Anne Reid as ‘Merope,’ with Brian Thomas Abraham, Denise Cormier, Karl Kenzler, and Oliver Rowland-Jones rounding out the cast.

Robert Icke – the youngest Olivier Award-winning Director in history – transforms Sophocles’ epic tragedy into an essential, explosive, sensual human thriller catapulting the secrets of the past into a high-stakes present. Led by Olivier Award winner Mark Strong as ‘Oedipus’ – reprising his celebrated role from the West End – and Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville – who is making her Broadway debut after garnering the Olivier Award for her performance as ‘Jocasta’ – this production “set the stage on fire” (The Guardian).

Oedipus recently received two Olivier Awards, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), as well as three U.K. Critics’ Circle Theater Awards including Best Director (Icke), Best Actor (Mark Strong), and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), cementing it as one of the most celebrated theatrical events of the year. It’s election night. The polls predict a landslide victory. Everything is about to change.

The creative team includes Hildegard Bechtler (Scenic Designer), Wojciech Dziedzic (Costume Designer), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Designer), Tom Gibbons (Sound Designer), and Tal Yarden (Video Designer). Casting is by Julia Horan, CDG and Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas