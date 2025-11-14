Listen: Jason Gould, Son of Barbra Streisand, Drops New Album 'Where We Fall'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter Jason Gould, the only child of Barbra Streisand and Elliott Gould, has released his new album Where We Fall, a collection that bridges contemporary dance-pop with standards.

"My mother was recording music when I was still in her belly," Gould reflects. "The vibration of music has always been part of me. This album is about embracing all sides of myself; the standards I grew up with, and the music I feel compelled to create today."

Listen to 'Where We Fall':

In a post on Instagram, Streisand herself commented on the release, saying, "[Jason] just gave me his new album called Where We Fall and it stopped me in my tracks. His sound, his soul, his musicality. I’m sooo proud to be his mama!"

The album opens with Gould's reimagining of Duke Ellington's 1934 classic "Solitude." "I've always loved this song," he says. "I've heard Ella sing it, and I wanted to give it a new life."

The title track, "Where We Fal,l" follows, co-written and produced by Guy Roche. Inspired by George Michael's interpretation, Gould offers his own take on "Wild Is the Wind," originally written for the 1957 film of the same name.

First released on his Sacred Days EP in early 2024 "Laws of Desire," is co-written with Liz Vidal and explores the complexities of intimacy. Next is a rendition of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy." "Sometimes we hurt the ones we love," he says. "It takes an adult to take responsibility and make amends. I've always loved Donny Hathaway's version of this great song by the genius John Lennon, another peace lover."

In "World Gone Crazy," Gould tries to make sense of the world's suffering. Written in response to global unrest, Gould channels the anguish of conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine. "This is an expression of sadness, of anger, of desperation that so many of us have been feeling. And yet even in the devastation that human beings cause one another, if enough of us raise our collective voices and vote for leaders that actually care about children, decency and the future of our planet, maybe we can save ourselves from ourselves."

"It's Only a Paper Moon," originally composed by Harold Arlen in 1933, is reinterpreted as a commentary on the age of misinformation. "There's so much 'fake' news you can't believe anything anymore," Gould says. "The only thing that truly matters is love."

"Run" co-written with Allan Rich, is "about someone who gets away with things, doesn't tell the truth, and causes chaos," says Gould. "I'm letting someone know I can't trust them, so I have to run away for the sake of self-care." This is followed by a rendition of Bobby Caldwell's 1978 classic "What You Won't Do for Love."

"Sacred Days" is another original that attempts to comment on the fragility of the natural world and the spiritual unease of our times. "Many people believe these are the end times, with the chaos and abuse of our precious planet, not to mention biblical prophecy," Gould says. "I don't know, but I do feel a deep sadness for everything beautiful in the natural world that's being threatened by corporate greed and human carelessness."

The album closes with the ballad "I Found a Place in My Heart." "What it all comes down to in the end is: can we keep our hearts open despite the pain we all face in life?" Gould asks. "It's the greatest accomplishment, the deepest work, in the face of such profound cynicism and bitterness. It's what the world needs so desperately in these trying times; to open our hearts."

Originally an actor, Gould began to formally pursue music in 2011. Immersing himself in recording, he unveiled the self-titled Jason Gould EP [2012] followed by his debut LP Dangerous Man [2017], Dark Grey Skies EP [2021], and most recently, Sacred Days EP in March 2024.

He shared the stage with his mother, Barbra Streisand, on "How Deep Is The Ocean" from the GRAMMY Award-nominated platinum album Partner,s which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.