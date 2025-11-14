Video: Aaron Tveit & CHESS Cast Launch the 'One Night In Bangkok Challenge'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit has launched the "One Night in Bangkok Challenge" with the cast of Chess on Broadway. Set to the iconic song from the musical, the new social media dance features special choreography that audiences are encouraged to do themselves on TikTok and Instagram.

Chess made its highly anticipated return to Broadway's Imperial Theatre on October 15, ahead of its official Opening Night this Sunday, November 16.

The musical also stars Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Funny Girl) and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd). Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.

The cast also includes Hannah Cruz (Suffs) as Svetlana, Bradley Dean (The Phantom of the Opera) as Molokov, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill) as Walter, and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) as The Arbiter.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (Dopesick), the musical includes music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and lyrics by EGOT winner Tim Rice (Evita). The production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress).