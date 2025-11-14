Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS

 tracker
THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS

The Seat of Our Pants stars Ruthie Ann Miles, Micaela Diamond, Amina Faye, and more.

By: Nov. 14, 2025
The Public Theater just celebrated opening night for the world premiere of The Seat of Our Pants, featuring a cast led by Ruthie Ann Miles, Micaela Diamond, Amina Faye, Damon Daunno, Shuler Hensley, and Andy Grotelueschen. The new musical, created by Ethan Lipton, runs through Sunday, December 7 at the Newman Theater.

The Public’s Emerging Writers Group alumnus and Obie Award–winning playwright, songwriter, and singer Ethan Lipton brings his irreverently funny musical to The Public for its first staging.

A musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, the production follows the Antrobus family, alive for 5,000 years and still facing the same anxieties and uncertainty as everyone else. Mired in the contradictions of simply being human, the Antrobuses navigate catastrophe after catastrophe in their ongoing effort to begin again.

The production is choreographed by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Shuler Hensley
Shuler Hensley

Ben Beckley
Ben Beckley

Angela Travino
Angela Travino

Ruth E. Sternberg
Ruth E. Sternberg

Micaela Diamond
Micaela Diamond

Ruthie Ann Miles
Ruthie Ann Miles

Cole Burden
Cole Burden

Kelly Belarmino
Kelly Belarmino

Amina Faye
Amina Faye

David Ryan Smith
David Ryan Smith

Ally Bonino
Ally Bonino

Allison Ann Kelly
Allison Ann Kelly

Bill Buell
Bill Buell

Michael Lepore
Michael Lepore

León Ramos Tak
León Ramos Tak

Andy Grotelueschen
Andy Grotelueschen

Geena Quintos
Geena Quintos

Damon Daunno
Damon Daunno

Nat Lopez
Nat Lopez

The cast of The Seat of Our Pants
The cast of The Seat of Our Pants

The cast and creative team of The Seat of Our Pants
The cast and creative team of The Seat of Our Pants

Oskar Eustis, Ruth E. Sternberg
Oskar Eustis, Ruth E. Sternberg

León Ramos Tak, Kelly Belarmino, Angela Trevino, Cole Burden
León Ramos Tak, Kelly Belarmino, Angela Trevino, Cole Burden

Ethan Lipton, Leigh Silverman
Ethan Lipton, Leigh Silverman

Ethan Lipton, Leigh Silverman, Sunny Min-Sook Hitt
Ethan Lipton, Leigh Silverman, Sunny Min-Sook Hitt

Ethan Lipton, Leigh Silverman, Ruth E. Sternberg, Sunny Min-Sook Hitt
Ethan Lipton, Leigh Silverman, Ruth E. Sternberg, Sunny Min-Sook Hitt

Ethan Lipton, Tappan Wilder
Ethan Lipton, Tappan Wilder

Jeremy McCarter
Jeremy McCarter

Randy Adams, Francis Jue
Randy Adams, Francis Jue

BD Wong
BD Wong

Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale
Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale

Ato Blankson-Wood
Ato Blankson-Wood

Laughton Royce
Laughton Royce

Noah Galvin, Ben Platt
Noah Galvin, Ben Platt

Alison Cimmet, Jeff Hiller
Alison Cimmet, Jeff Hiller

Anastacia McCleskey, Nikki M. James
Anastacia McCleskey, Nikki M. James

