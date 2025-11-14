Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS

The Seat of Our Pants stars Ruthie Ann Miles, Micaela Diamond, Amina Faye, and more.
The Public Theater just celebrated opening night for the world premiere of The Seat of Our Pants, featuring a cast led by Ruthie Ann Miles, Micaela Diamond, Amina Faye, Damon Daunno, Shuler Hensley, and Andy Grotelueschen. The new musical, created by Ethan Lipton, runs through Sunday, December 7 at the Newman Theater.
The Public’s Emerging Writers Group alumnus and Obie Award–winning playwright, songwriter, and singer Ethan Lipton brings his irreverently funny musical to The Public for its first staging.
A musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, the production follows the Antrobus family, alive for 5,000 years and still facing the same anxieties and uncertainty as everyone else. Mired in the contradictions of simply being human, the Antrobuses navigate catastrophe after catastrophe in their ongoing effort to begin again.
The production is choreographed by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
David Ryan Smith
Allison Ann Kelly
León Ramos Tak
The cast of The Seat of Our Pants
Oskar Eustis, Ruth E. Sternberg
León Ramos Tak, Kelly Belarmino, Angela Trevino, Cole Burden
Ethan Lipton, Leigh Silverman, Sunny Min-Sook Hitt
Ethan Lipton, Leigh Silverman, Ruth E. Sternberg, Sunny Min-Sook Hitt
