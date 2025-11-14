Casts of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, THE OUTSIDERS, and MAMMA MIA! Will Perform at Broadway Under the Stars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway’s magic returns to The Shops at Columbus Circle with the beloved Broadway Under the Stars series. Enjoy captivating performances from today’s top shows and intimate conversations with the stars, moderated by Broadway alum, George Psomas.

This year's five-part series continues every Thursday at 5pm through December 18. Visit the 2nd Floor Stage to watch in-person, or check back right here at BroadwayWorld to tune in live!

The November 20th event will feature performances from the casts of:

MAMMA MIA!

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And one joyful trip down the aisle! Set to ABBA’s beloved hits, MAMMA MIA! is the ultimate feel-good Broadway experience. Celebrating 25 years of dancing in the aisles, this global sensation returns for a limited engagement that proves you already know you’re gonna love it.

The Outsiders

Winner of 4 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, The Outsiders brings S.E. Hinton’s classic coming-of-age novel to life in an electrifying way. Set in 1967 Tulsa, Ponyboy Curtis and his family of “Greaser” outsiders fight to belong in a world that may never accept them. A powerful story of friendship, chosen family, belonging, and finding that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Maybe Happy Ending

Winner of 6 Tony Awards®, Maybe Happy Ending tells a tender story of connection and rediscovery between two obsolete helper-bots who learn what it means to feel alive. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade), this visually stunning and deeply human new musical has been hailed as “astonishing and joyful” (The New York Times).

Performances in future weeks will include the casts of hell's Kitchen, Six, The Queen of Versailles, Operation Mincemeat, and more! View the full 2025 schedule.

Situated in the heart of Manhattan, The Shops at Columbus Circle is an iconic destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment-loved by locals and visitors alike. With over 40 specialty retailers, including J.Crew and Hugo Boss, and more than 10 restaurants and bars ranging from casual Parisian-style cafes, to acclaimed Michelin-starred dining, the center offers something for every taste. It also includes essential neighborhood staples like a 59,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market and a 40,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club. With sweeping views of Central Park, it’s where style, flavor, and culture converge.

From November 10 through January 4, Holiday Under The Stars returns with a season full of festive experiences at The Shops at Columbus Circle. Featuring 300,000 twinkling lights and 44 illuminated stars, the center transforms into a dazzling kaleidoscope of color. In the Great Room, color-changing stars perform choreographed light shows every 30 minutes from 5PM to midnight, set against shimmering garlands. In addition to the Broadway performances, guests can enjoy interactive workshops, family-friendly experiences, Santa’s Secret cabaret shows, elevated shopping and dining, and more – making it a truly magical holiday experience.