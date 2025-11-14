Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, & More Join NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NBC will celebrate the holiday season with the annual lighting of one of the world’s most famous trees in the heart of New York City with the “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special, airing live on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

Audiences can expect a star-studded evening of festive performances from many musical guests, including Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, New Edition, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, the Radio City Rockettes and Gwen Stefani. In line with tradition, the Radio City Rockettes, celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, will also treat audiences to a festive performance.

As previously announced, country music icon and multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire will make her debut as host of this year’s special. In addition to her hosting duties, McEntire will treat viewers to joyful performances throughout the evening from historic Rockefeller Center. McEntire currently stars on season 28 of NBC’s “The Voice” as well as the hit comedy “Happy’s Place,” currently in its second season.

NBC’s “TODAY” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Al Roker will join the tree lighting for special appearances.

“The lighting of the tree at Rockefeller Center is one of the great traditions that New York has to offer, and we couldn’t be more proud to once again share that excitement with audiences all over the country,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “We’re so looking forward to seeing Reba bring her infectious energy to the telecast and create an unforgettable holiday moment.”

Prior to the primetime telecast, an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast on all NBC Owned Television Stations and on numerous NBC affiliates nationwide starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check local listings. This special live hour will be hosted by “Access Hollywood” and “Access Daily with Mario & Kit” host Mario Lopez as well as WNBC news anchors Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery. Additionally, Javier Poza and Jimena Gallego of the reality series “La Casa de los Famosos,” along with Gabriel Coronel from “En Casa con Telemundo,” will host Telemundo’s simulcast of “Navidades en Rockefeller Center (Christmas in Rockefeller Center),” airing live at 9 p.m. ET.

The tradition of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree dates back more than 90 years to 1931 during the Great Depression. The first official tree-lighting ceremony occurred two years later in 1933 in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the then eight-month-old RCA Building (the current Comcast Building). The Christmas tree gathering was enhanced in 1936 with the opening of the Rink at Rockefeller Center. NBC-TV televised the tree lighting for the first time in 1951 on “The Kate Smith Show” and as part of the nationwide “Howdy Doody” television show from 1953-55.

The annual holiday special will celebrate the lighting of a 75-foot tall, 45-foot-wide Norway Spruce from East Greenbush, NY. The tree weighs approximately 11 tons, will be adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and topped with a three-dimensional Swarovski star.

NBCUniversal will continue its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation for the 17th consecutive year to support tree-planting efforts in forests impacted by natural disaster. This year NBCUniversal will plant nearly 20,000 trees in the Apalachicola National Forest. The Arbor Day Foundation, a global tree planting nonprofit, has aided tree recovery in disaster-affected communities and forests since 2005. Continuing a longstanding tradition, after the tree leaves Rockefeller Center, it will be donated to Habitat for Humanity and milled into lumber that will be used for home building.

During the broadcast, viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day and do their part to help end childhood poverty. Money raised will support critical programs that provide safety and housing, better health, stronger education, and economic opportunities so kids can thrive. Since its founding, Comic Relief has raised more than $447 million and helped over 50 million children and families across the U.S. and around the world.

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center” is produced by Universal Television in association with Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay executive produce. Glenn Weiss directs.

Laufey Photo Credit: Nicole Mago