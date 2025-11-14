Listen: Orville Peck Covers CABARET's 'Maybe This Time' in New EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Country artist and Broadway alum Orville Peck has released his Appaloosa EP, a cinematic collection of songs about love and luck, action and ennui, youthful spirit and grown-man emotion.

The seven-song set includes “Maybe This Time,” made famous by Liza Minnelli in the 1972 film adaptation of Cabaret. This comes following Peck's Broadway debut in a five-month, 128-show run of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club this summer. The country star earned critical acclaim for his performance as the Emcee.

“Appaloosa — the spotted horse — is a collection of songs created to honour the power of singularity. A celebration of uniqueness and performance. An archive of love and fear,” says Peck.

Listen to it below:

Peck has kicked off his 7th Annual Rodeo, running this weekend in Pioneertown, CA, at Pappy & Harriet’s, and featuring performances from Joy Oladokun, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Allison Russell, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and more. Beyond curating the entire experience, Peck will play a different set each day: cover songs tonight; headlining on Saturday with special guests; and winding down with an acoustic performance on Sunday. Info HERE.

Peck recently wrapped filming the star-studded 2026 Street Fighter movie, in which he plays the masked assassin Vega. In recent months, he’s teamed up with Noah Cyrus for her single “Love Is a Canyon,” and Kesha for “Tennessee” also featuring Hudson Mohawke and Tayla Parx. Notably, the latter was recorded for the just-released All Things Go: 10 Years album, with all proceeds benefitting Jack and Rachel Antonoff’s The Ally Coalition.

Last year, Peck dropped his duets album Stampede, featuring collaborations with Kylie Minogue and Diplo on “Midnight Ride,” Beck on “Death Valley High,” and Willie Nelson for a cover of “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other.” The guest list also includes Cyrus, Rateliff, Russell, Elton John, Teddy Swims, Midland, Margo Price, Molly Tuttle, and more.

Orville Peck Live Dates

Nov 14 – Pioneertown, CA @ Orville Peck’s 7th Annual Rodeo [covers set]

Nov 15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Orville Peck’s 7th Annual Rodeo [headlining set]

Nov 16 – Pioneertown, CA @ Orville Peck’s 7th Annual Rodeo [acoustic set]

Photo Credit: Gordon Nicholas