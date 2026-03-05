Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 5, 2026- JUST IN TIME To Welcome New Stars and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 5, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Wake up and catch up on all the latest and greatest from the stage and beyond. In today’s roundup, get a first look at Kuhoo Verma and Casey Likes performing "Seventeen" in Heathers the Musical, see what our Kid Critics thought about The Play That Goes Wrong, and learn about starry spring arrivals for JUST IN TIME on Broadway. Don’t miss Derek Klena’s viral game-day performance with the Savannah Bananas (watch here), and check out hot new photos from BLOOD/LOVE’s opening night and the latest Hadestown cast’s first bows. For industry news, find out how to apply for Black Theatre United’s Broadway internship program, and see Barbra Streisand possibly headed to the Oscars for a special tribute (read more). There’s a ton to discover, so pour your coffee and start your day with us!
|This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, March 5
2026 Olivier Award nominations announced
Burnout Paradise opens Off-Broadway
Friday, March 6
Death of a Salesman begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, March 8
Bug closes on Broadway
All Out closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
Video: Watch Kuhoo Verma & Casey Likes Sing 'Seventeen' in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Heathers the Musical has shared exclusive video footage of Kuhoo Verma and Casey Likes singing 'Seventeen' from the hit musical. The pair currently star in the Off-Broadway sensation as Veronica Sawyer and J.D., respectively.
Video: The Kid Critics Go Right at THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Kid Critics continues with Anna (10), Camden (9), and Everett (12), who recently headed to New World Stages to check out The Play That Goes Wrong. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!
JUST IN TIME On Broadway To Welcome Debbie Gravitte & Carrie St. Louis This Spring
Broadway's JUST IN TIME will feature Debbie Gravitte and Carrie St. Louis in its upcoming season, adding star power to the beloved show.
|Must Watch
| Video: Derek Klena Sings 'Shut Up and Dance' With the Savannah Bananas
by Michael Major
Derek Klena celebrated his first game with the Savannah Bananas with a special performance! Watch a video of the Tony nominee performing 'Shut Up and Dance' for his debut game, a song he originally performed in Moulin Rouge! the Musical on Broadway.. (more...)
| Video: CHEZ JOEY at Arena Stage Releases Trailer With Myles Frost & More
by Michael Major
Arena Stage has released a new trailer for their production of Chez Joey. Watch the new video, which features Myles Frost (Broadway: MJ the Musical) as Joey Evans!. (more...)
Video: Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele Lead a School Talent Show in CELEBRITY SUBSTITUTE
Video: Jake Gyllenhaal Sings and Dances in New Film Clip From THE BRIDE!
Video: Watch 'One Man Wrecking Machine' From Signature Theatre's SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED
by Michael Major
Signature Theatre has shared an exclusive look at the cast of Safety Not Guaranteed performing 'One Man Wrecking Machine.' Watch the video from Ryan Miller and Nick Blaemire's musical now!. (more...)
Video: Kevin Clifton and More in PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT UK and Ireland Tour
|Hot Photos
| Photos: BLOOD/LOVE Celebrates Opening Night
by Jennifer Broski
BLOOD/LOVE has officially arrived off-Broadway. The production will now continue performances through May 10 at Theater 555 in New York City. BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and you can check out photos of the company here.. (more...)
Photos: New HADESTOWN Cast Members Take First Bows
Photos: THE LADIES FOOTBALL CLUB at Sheffield Theatres
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Black Theatre United is launching the fifth year of its Broadway Marketing & Press Internship Program, an initiative designed to create meaningful career pathways for emerging talent in theatrical marketing, advertising, and press. . (more...)
NYC Actor Roadmap Masterclass Series to Take Place in April 2026 at Pearl Studios
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Abate Hopkins Creative Consultants will present the NYC Actor Roadmap Masterclass Series at Pearl Studios in NYC. This event, designed by Broadway veterans Kaitlin Hopkins and Cassie Abate, aims to provide New York performers with career-enhancing tools and insights.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Sidney Paterra
What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in March 2026 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . (more...)
Barbra Streisand in Talks to Perform Robert Redford Tribute at 2026 Oscars
by Josh Sharpe
Entertainment icon Barbra Streisand is currently in talks to perform a rendition of 'The Way We Were' during the 'In Memorium' segment at the 98th Academy Awards in honor of her late co-star Robert Redford.. (more...)
John Cameron Mitchell Teases New HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH Announcement
by Michael Major
John Cameron Mitchell is teasing a new Hedwig and the Angry Inch-related announcement, which he will share on Late Night With Seth Meyers tonight before more details are shared on Thursday morning.. (more...)
Review: BROKEN GLASS, Young Vic
by Alexander Cohen
Arthur Miller's later works are usually overshadowed by his earlier masterpieces. Is it time for reappraisal? With rising antisemitism across the world, what can Miller’s 1994 confrontation of anti-Jewish racism tell us in 2025?. (more...)
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Is Now Available at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive
by Nicole Rosky
Two-time Tony Award-winning The Picture of Dorian Gray, is now available at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT).. (more...)
Nicole Travolta Will Return to the SoHo Playhouse With Solo Show NICOLE TRAVOLTA IS DOING ALRIGHT
by Stephi Wild
After touring nationally and internationally, Nicole Travolta will bring her solo show, Nicole Travolta Is Doing Alright, back to SoHo Playhouse for an encore engagement. Learn more here!. (more...)
Disney Animation Reimagines Musical Numbers in ASL with Deaf West Theatre
by Josh Sharpe
On April 27, in celebration of National Deaf History Month, Disney+ will debut Disney Animation’s Songs in Sign Language, created in collaboration with Los Angeles’ Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre. . (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Jennifer Ashley Tepper
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
