NYC Actor Roadmap Masterclass Series to Take Place in April 2026 at Pearl Studios

Abate Hopkins Creative Consultants presents The NYC Actor Roadmap Masterclass Series at Pearl Studios 500 8th Ave, NYC, April 12-14. This 3-Day career upgrade opportunity for New York performers is based on curriculum originally created for the BFA in Musical Theatre Program at Texas State University by Founder and Broadway veteran Kaitlin Hopkins and program Co-Head Cassie Abate; currently serving as Associate Artistic Director at Zach Theater in Austin, and author of The Art and Practice of Musical Theatre Choreography.

Hopkins and Abate are joined for this master class series by Texas State alumni Maggie Bera founder of Actor Aesthetic and professional actor. Hopkins stated, "these workshops are designed to address the needs we are seeing actors in New York struggling with. We hope to demystify the process and offer practical, evidence-based tools that can move the needle professionally and personally for working actors in the industry."

In 2023 Abate and Hopkins founded Abate Hopkins Creative Consultants, which provides services to support artists, educators, corporations, businesses and arts institutions worldwide with customized holistic training and professional development. AHCC focuses on wellness and evidence-based, sustainable best practices in creative spaces, community building, social equity and paradigm change.

To register visit The NYC Actor Roadmap Masterclass Series registration closes April 1st.

Classes include:

NYC Open Call Workshop for Non-Union Actors Series w/ Maggie Bera

● NYC Audition Playbook & Open Call Grind: What No One Tells You

Dance Call Master Classes w/Cassie Abate

● Dance Audition Workshop for the Non-Dancer: Creating Confidence Through Story & Sequencing

● Dance Audition Workshop for the Intermediate/Advanced Dancer: How to Stand Out in the Crowd

Business of the Business Master Classes Made Easy and FUN! w/ Kaitlin Hopkins

● Understanding & Negotiating Contracts: Working With & Without Agent.

● Financial literacy Made Easy: Get Out of Debt. Budget for Today & Plan for Tomorrow!

Mental Wellness for the Performing Artist w/ Kaitlin & Cassie

● Mental Wellness Essentials for the Performing Artist: Stress Reduction Tools & Maintaining Social Media Wellness

● The Imposter Syndrome: What to Do When You Doubt Yourself and How to Bring Joy Back to the Process