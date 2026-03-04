Nicole Travolta Will Return to the SoHo Playhouse With Solo Show NICOLE TRAVOLTA IS DOING ALRIGHT

After touring nationally and internationally, Nicole Travolta will bring her solo show, Nicole Travolta Is Doing Alright, back to SoHo Playhouse for an encore engagement, April 1-May 10.

Travolta has created an 80-minute comedy that blends stand-up, confessional storytelling, and transformational character work into a sharp, emotionally honest theatrical experience. Disarmingly honest, Nicole Travolta Is Doing Alright is a theatrical exploration of money, identity, ambition - and what it takes to define yourself on your own terms.

This one-woman show unpacks Travolta’s credit-card debt, compulsive shopping, spray-tanning survival jobs, Hollywood ambition, heartbreak, and the complicated pursuit of self-worth, all while navigating the pressure and expectation that comes with carrying a famous last name. Determined to define herself on her own terms, she turns personal chaos into cathartic comedy.

“This show is special to me because it’s the most honest version of myself I’ve ever put onstage,” said Travolta. “I wrote it because I was tired of pretending I had it all together. I wanted to strip everything away - the money, the expectations, the image, and see who I actually was underneath it. Coming back to New York now feels different - I’m not proving anything. I’m standing in it.”

About Nicole Travolta

Nicole Travolta is the creator and star of her critically acclaimed solo show that has toured nationally and internationally. Originally developed in Los Angeles, the show has since played sold-out engagements Off-Broadway and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, earning 4- and 5-star reviews and coverage in Vanity Fair Italia, LA Times, BroadwayWorld, The Daily Beast, Broadway Baby, and Outloud Culture. Travolta trained at The Groundlings and Upright Citizens Brigade, where she developed her signature character-driven style. Onstage, she seamlessly shifts between raw confession and razor-sharp impressions — including Jennifer Coolidge, Carrie Bradshaw, and Drew Barrymore — creating what critics have described as a singular comedic voice. Her television credits include “Anger Management,” “Two and a Half Men,” and “The Middle.” She is currently developing Nicole Travolta Is Doing Alright for screen adaptation.