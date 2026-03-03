Photos: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Meets the Press Ahead of Broadway Revival

The cast of the upcoming Broadwy revival of The Rocky Horror Show recently met the press ahead of the show's first preview next month. Check out photos below!

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, with direction by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, will be led by Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, High-Rise, Backstairs Billy) as “Frank-N-Furter” making his Broadway debut.

The cast will also include Tony Award nominee Rachel Dratch (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, “SNL”) as “Narrator;” Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw, Shucked, Little Shop of Horrors) as “Brad;” Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Amber Gray (Eureka Day; Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as “Riff Raff;” Critics Choice Award nominee Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows,” Companion, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) as “Eddie/Dr. Scott” making his Broadway debut; Academy Award nominee and The Actor Award [formerly known as the SAG Award] winner Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Be More Chill) as “Janet;” Academy Award and multiple time Emmy Award nominee Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets,” Cape Fear) as “Magenta” making her Broadway debut; Imagen Foundation Award nominee Josh Rivera (“American Sports Story,” The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, West Side Story) as “Rocky” making his Broadway debut; and Golden Globe Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Loot,” “Pose,” Rent) as “Columbia” making her Broadway debut. The cast will also include: Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The Rocky Horror Show will feature choreography by Ani Taj (Dead Outlaw, Untitled DanceShowPartyThing w/ Sam Pinkleton), music supervision by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice, All In: Comedy About Love), set design by Tony Award nominee dots (Appropriate, Oh, Mary!), costume design by Tony Award nominee David I. Reynoso (Water for Elephants, Sleep No More), lighting design by Tony Award winner Jane Cox (Appropriate, Macbeth), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Great Gatsby), wig & hair design by Drama Desk Award nominee Alberto “Albee” Alvarado (The Outsiders, Sumo) and make-up design by Sterling Tull (No Glow, “Love Island USA”), with Bryan Bauer (Oh, Mary!, Mother Play) as the production stage manager.

The Rocky Horror Show will begin previews on Thursday, March 26, 2026, ahead of an opening on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas