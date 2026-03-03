Photos: Inside the New York Theatre Workshop 2026 Gala

New York Theatre Workshop's 2026 Gala was held on Monday March 2 at 6PM at Gotham Hall, honoring Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo, Tony Award-winning producer Mara Isaacs, and NAACP Image Award nominee Nicole Ari Parker. Check out photos below!

The evening’s program was hosted by Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee (Saturday Church, Some Like It Hot) and directed by Kevin Cahoon (Shucked) and featured musical direction by Rick Hip-Flores (Bad Cinderella). The evening was scripted by Thaddeus McCants (Julia). Patrick Tully served as auctioneer.

The NYTW Annual Gala raises 10% of the Off-Broadway company’s annual budget. Funds raised at this one-night-only event help NYTW to mount world class productions and to share them with more than 50,000 audience members each season. Proceeds also support NYTW’s Artist Workshop activities through which nearly 2,000 artists develop more than 80 projects each year and their Education Initiatives including Learning Workshop, Mind the Gap, and Public Programs that serve over 1,600 students of all ages.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski