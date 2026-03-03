Actor Settles Claim Against Theatre in Kevin Spacey Assault Case

An actor who alleges he was sexually assaulted by Kevin Spacey has reached a settlement with The Old Vic, according to a report by BBC.

Ruari Cannon, who has waived his right to anonymity, was working as an actor at the London theatre during Spacey’s tenure as artistic director. Cannon alleged that Spacey assaulted him at an after-party at the Savoy Hotel and on a separate occasion at the Old Vic’s theatre bar. Spacey has denied the allegations.

In a statement cited by the BBC, The Old Vic said: "Ruari Cannon and The Old Vic have reached a mutually agreed out-of-court settlement, the precise terms of which are confidential."

The statement continued: "This settlement has been agreed without any admission of liability, having regard to the costs and impact on all parties of continuing litigation. This statement has been mutually agreed and there will be no further comment."

Cannon is continuing to pursue legal action against Kevin Spacey at the High Court in London. Two other anonymous individuals are also suing Spacey. Their allegations were previously the subject of criminal trials in July 2023, which resulted in Spacey being cleared.

The trials are currently scheduled to begin in November.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos