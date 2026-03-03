Video: Shoshana Bean Duets With Pink on Her Song 'Let Me Believe'





Shoshana Bean recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was hosted by pop star Pink, alongside her daughter, Willow.

In the segment, Shoshana dished on showing her totally unfiltered self on her new album "Only Smoke." Then, she took to the stage alongside Pink to perform a duet of her new song "Let Me Believe." Check out the video here!

Only Smoke is available now here.

Shoshana Bean will soon make a return to Broadway in The Lost Boys. Shoshana is a Grammy Award winner and Tony-nominated powerhouse, who most recently starred in Alicia Keys’ new musical Hell’s Kitchen. Her portrayal of ‘Jersey’ earned her nominations for the Tony, Drama League, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel Awards. In 2022, she received Tony and Grammy nominations for her starring role as Susan Young opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night.

Shoshana made history as the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and later took on the role of Jenna in Waitress. She made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and starred in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores. Her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl earned her an IRNE Award, while her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway production of Beaches garnered a Jeff Award nomination.

Beyond the stage, Shoshana has made a mark as an independent recording artist. Her six albums and EPs have topped the iTunes and Billboard charts, including reaching #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts worldwide and lent her powerhouse vocals to numerous films and television projects, including Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, “Glee,” and “Galavant.” Her on-screen credits include appearances in “Bloodline,” Bill & Ted Face the Music, and “Great Performances: 50 Years of Broadway’s Best.” She filmed a solo concert special for PBS. Shoshana recently performed her first sold-out solo concert at New York City’s renowned Carnegie Hall.