Photos/Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Cast Visits Washington, DC

The cast of Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat, including Brandon Contreras, Gerianne Pérez, Amanda Jill Robinson, Jeff Kready and Jessi Kirtley, visited Washington D.C. for a day of exploration to different sites around the city that directly relate to World War II and the history of the original Operation that the show is based on.

The day included a private tour of the soon-to-be open World War II “In The Air” exhibition at The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, a trip to the International Spy Museum, home of “a missile so tiny it’s shot from a pen,” a performance to a sold out crowd at The Library of Congress’ Coolidge Auditorium with a talkback moderated by Amanda Finney (former chief of staff to the press office and special assistant to Press Secretary Jen Psaki under the Biden-Harris Administration). Finally, the cast met the family of American Pilot Willie “Bill” Wakins, at his burial site in Arlington National Cemetery, where he lies alongside his brothers who were also sadly killed in action during World War II. He is the only American character featured in Operation Mincemeat.

About Operation Mincemeat

The Broadway regiment features Brandon Contreras as ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others,’ Jessi Kirtley as ‘Jean Leslie & Others,’ Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others,’ Jeff Kready (Masquerade, The Great Gatsby, Company) as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ and Amanda Jill Robinson as ‘Johnny Bevan & Others.’ The understudies include Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Written by triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), and directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), as well as in the West End, and has just launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg ahead of travelling across the USA from October 2026, followed by Canada, Mexico, China, Australia and New Zealand.