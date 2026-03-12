Zan Berube Will Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL as 'Heather Chandler'

Zan Berube will make her Off-Broadway debut as the new Heather Chandler in Heathers The Musical beginning next month. Berube will begin performances on Monday, April 27 at New World Stages, where the production continues its record-breaking run. Peyton List will complete her run as Heather Chandler on Sunday, April 26.

Zan Berube transfers to Westerberg fresh off the National Tour of Back to the Future: The Musical, where she starred as Lorraine Baines. She previously toured as Anne Boleyn in the National Tour of SIX, proving she has a knack for portraying unforgettable queens whose reigns end rather…abruptly? Zan also starred as Sandy in Grease, so her résumé officially includes the hopelessly, headlessly and Heather-fully devoted.

As previously announced, Isabella Esler (Broadway: Beetlejuice) and John Cardoza (Broadway: The Notebook, Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill) also join the Heathers company on Monday, April 27 as Veronica Sawyer and Jason ‘J.D.’ Dean. Kuhoo Verma will play her final performance as Veronica Sawyer on April 12, 2026. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will play the role of Veronica from April 13-26. Casey Likes will play his final performance as J.D. on Sunday, April 26.

Heathers began performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, where it opened to the largest advance in the venue’s 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times. The production recently extended its run for the third time, and is now playing through September 6, 2026.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers currently stars Kuhoo Verma as Veronica Sawyer; Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean; Peyton List as Heather Chandler, Jackera Davis as Heather Duke; Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara; Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom; Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock; Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney; Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly; Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali (Standby Veronica Sawyer, Heather Chandler), Thalia Atallah (Swing - Drama Club Drama Queen, u/s Heather McNamara, Heather Duke, Martha), Emma Benson (Swing - Midwestern Surfer Punk, u/s Heather McNamara, Martha, Ms. Fleming), James Caleb Grice (Ensemble - Beleaguered Geek/Officer McCord, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Louis Griffin (Swing - Fresh Prince of Ohio, u/s J.D., Ram, Kurt’s Dad), Devin Lewis (Ensemble - Hipster Dork, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Kiara Michelle Lee (Ensemble - Young Republicanette, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather Duke), Brian Martin (Ensemble - Preppy Stud/Officer Milner, u/s Kurt, Ram’s Dad, Kurt’s Dad), Syd Sider (Ensemble - Stoner Chick, u/s Martha, Ms. Fleming), and Cecilia Trippiedi (Ensemble - New Wave Party Girl, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara).

Based on the 1989 cult film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred to Off-Broadway’s New World Stages in 2014. Heathers has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours, which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.