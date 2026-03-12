DATA Will Be Filmed For The Theatre On Film And Tape Archive

DATA will be recorded on Friday, March 13, 2026 for inclusion in the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, an honor granted to select Off-Broadway productions. The recording will be made available for public viewing at a later date to be announced.

Matthew Libby’s suspenseful new play DATA pulls back the curtain on Silicon Valley's darkest ambitions. When a brilliant young programmer learns his own algorithm is the key to a massive AI surveillance project, he’s forced to challenge the tech world he once dreamt of joining. Confronting today's most controversial headlines, this subversive thriller follows the terrifying choices at our fingertips—and the high cost of disrupting a system that tracks your every move.

The new play is directed by Tyne Rafaeli (“Tell Me Lies,” “The Beast in Me”), and stars Karan Brar (Disney’s “Jessie”) reprising his role from the Arena Stage production, as well as Brandon Flynn (Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why”), Sophia Lillis (Peacock’s “All Her Fault”), and Justin H. Min (Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy”) now open at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher St.) for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, March 29.

The creative team for DATA includes Enver Chakartash (Costume Design), Marsha Ginsberg (Set Design), Daniel Kluger (Original Music and Sound Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design) and casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA. Ashley-Rose Galligan will serve as the Production Stage Manager. Rishi Golani and Lexi Lapp join the company as understudies.

Joining Jeffrey Richards, Ira Pittelman and SAMS Entertainment as co-producers are Maia Kayla Glasman, Frank Monier, Hopkins Haffner Wright, Melissa and Bradford Coolidge, Willette Klausner, Merrie L. Davis, Carl Moellenberg, No Guarantees Productions, Patrick W. Jones and Brandon J. Schwartz.

DATA is produced by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre.