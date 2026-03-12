Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 12, 2026- THE WILD PARTY Meets the Press and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, Broadway fans! As we kick off another exciting day on the Great White Way, let's take a look back at some of yesterday's top stories you won't want to miss. Production is ramping up for the Roundabout Theatre Company's FALLEN ANGELS, starring Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara, while THE WILD PARTY is bringing a bold new energy to Encores!, with insight from the creative team and cast. The hit musical SIX shared first-look photos of its latest Broadway cast, including Dylan Mulvaney and Abigail Barlow. Plus, don't miss must-see videos like Shani Wallis' unforgettable audition on Britain's Got Talent, Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas singing their hearts out in the POWER BALLAD trailer, and the first look at Julio Torres’ COLOR THEORIES ahead of its HBO debut. We've also got fresh rehearsal shots from 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse and more hot pics, plus industry buzz, review roundups, and even Broadway trivia games to test your stage savvy. Dive into all the Broadway news you need to know!
But first...
Every Brilliant Thing opens on Broadway
Video: Rose Byrne, Kelli O'Hara & More Are Getting Ready for FALLEN ANGELS
Rehearsals are officially underway for the Roundabout Theatre Company production of Fallen Angels by Noël Coward, directed by Tony Award-nominee Scott Ellis. Watch in this video as the company chats more about what audiences can expect!
Video: Why THE WILD PARTY is an 'Unusual' Production for Encores!
The Wild Party is being presented at New York City Center Encores! The production features Jasmine Amy Rogers, Adrienne Warren and more. Hear from Tonya Pinkins, director Lili-Anne Brown and others from the company.
Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow and More in SIX on Broadway
You can now get a first look at new production photos of the Broadway production of SIX, by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. The new cast features Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow and more.
| Video: Watch Original OLIVER! Star Shani Wallis Audition for BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT
by Josh Sharpe
After 70 years, Shani Wallis, who starred as Nancy in the 1968 film adaptation of Oliver!, returned to the stage at Blackpool's Winter Gardens for a performance of the musical number 'As Long as He Needs Me' for Britain's Got Talent. Watch as the 92-year-old impresses the judges with the performance. . (more...)
| Video: Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas Sing in First Trailer for POWER BALLAD
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has been released for Power Ballad, the new musical comedy film starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, opening nationwide in theaters on June 5 from Lionsgate. Watch the trailer now.. (more...)
Video: Julio Torres' COLOR THEORIES Sets HBO Premiere; Watch a Trailer
Video: First Footage Revealed of Cynthia Erivo in DRACULA
|Hot Photos
| Photos: 1776 in Rehearsal at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
Rehearsals are underway for 1776, the Tony Award-winning musical next up in Paper Mill Playhouse’s 2025-2026 season. Learn more and check out the photos below!. (more...)
| Photos: Alex Brightman, Sara Chase and More in Rehearsals for SCHMIGADOON
by Chloe Rabinowitz
This week the company of Schmigadoon! gathered at New 42 Studios to begin rehearsals for the new Broadway musical and welcome Maulik Pancholy to their town. See rehearsal photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Kathryn Adeline, Braden Allen King and More in BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at new photos of the North American Tour of Back to the Future: The Musical, featuring Kathryn Adeline as Lorraine Baines and Braden Allen King as Dave McFly/Slick. . (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
New York Theatre Barn will host A Seat at the Table: A Panel of Broadway Directors on April 21, 2026 at 7PM ET at Open Jar Studios in NYC. Learn more here!. (more...)
What Will the Neighbors Say? Secures $22,000 Grant from NYC Cultural Affairs
by Stephi Wild
What Will the Neighbors Say? has received an award of $22,000 from the City of New York as part of the city's recent announcement of more than $74 million in Cultural Development Fund (CDF) grants to 1,171 cultural organizations.. (more...)
WHITE HOUSE PRINCESS Will Hold Workshop Reading in New York
by Stephi Wild
A 29 hour workshop with a reading of the new musical White House Princess will take place on March 13 at the Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace National Historic Sight in NYC.. (more...)
CAATA Creates Godfather Prize For Playwrights
by Stephi Wild
The Consortium of Asian American Theaters and Artists (CAATA) has announced the inaugural Godfather Prize for Asian American playwrights. Learn more here!. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Stephi Wild
Cold War Choir Practice, a play with music by Ro Reddick and directed by Tony Award nominee Knud Adams, officially opened on Tuesday, March 10. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
IN THE HEIGHTS to Launch New York City Center's 2026–2027 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York City Center has revealed the first production of the 2026 – 2027 Season: the Annual Gala Presentation In the Heights directed by David Mendizábal. . (more...)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wants to Bring Jamie Lloyd's EVITA to Broadway Without Outdoor Balcony Scene
by Stephi Wild
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently spoke bout the possibility of a Broadway transfer of the Jamie Lloyd-helmed production of Evita, but without one iconic piece. Learn more here!. (more...)
THE PITT's Isa Briones Will Join JUST IN TIME on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The Pitt star Isa Briones will join the cast of Just in Time on Broadway as Connie Francis beginning Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at Circle in the Square Theatre.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of GIANT, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for the Broadway run of the Olivier Award-winning hit play Giant, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner and written by Mark Rosenblatt. Meet the cast here!. (more...)
Christina Applegate Calls Ben Brantley’s NYT Review of Her Tony-Nominated Performance ‘Horribly Brutal’
by Michael Gioia
Christina Applegate feels that some critics weren’t kind during her star turn as Charity Hope Valentine on Broadway. . (more...)
THE POPINJAY CAVALIER, Written and Directed By Quentin Tarantino, is in Development
by Stephi Wild
A new play written and directed by Quentin Tarantino is in development. The Popinjay Cavalier is being developed by Sonia Friedman Productions and Sony Pictures Entertainment.. (more...)
Audra McDonald, Megan Hilty, Bianca Del Rio, & More Set for Provincetown Town Hall Series
by Team BWW
Audra McDonald, Megan Hilty, Bianca Del Rio, Cheyenne Jackson, Marilyn Maye, Melissa Errico, Alyssa Edwards, and more are set to take park in the latest star-studded music and comedy season for the summer of 2026 at Provincetown’s Town Hall.. (more...)
OH, MARY!, WICKED: FOR GOOD and More Win Queerties Awards
by Stephi Wild
The winners were announced on March 10 for the 14th annual LGBTQ Queerties Awards. Among the winners were names familiar to Broadway and theatre fans, including Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Cheyenne Jackson, Oh, Mary!, Wicked: For Good, and more.. (more...)
