Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 12, 2026- THE WILD PARTY Meets the Press and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! As we kick off another exciting day on the Great White Way, let's take a look back at some of yesterday's top stories you won't want to miss. Production is ramping up for the Roundabout Theatre Company's FALLEN ANGELS, starring Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara, while THE WILD PARTY is bringing a bold new energy to Encores!, with insight from the creative team and cast. The hit musical SIX shared first-look photos of its latest Broadway cast, including Dylan Mulvaney and Abigail Barlow. Plus, don't miss must-see videos like Shani Wallis' unforgettable audition on Britain's Got Talent, Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas singing their hearts out in the POWER BALLAD trailer, and the first look at Julio Torres’ COLOR THEORIES ahead of its HBO debut. We've also got fresh rehearsal shots from 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse and more hot pics, plus industry buzz, review roundups, and even Broadway trivia games to test your stage savvy. Dive into all the Broadway news you need to know!