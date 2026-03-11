Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow and More in SIX on Broadway
The cast also features Adrianna Hicks, Anna Uzele, Jasmine Forsberg, and Olivia Donalson.
You can now get a first look at new production photos of the Broadway production of Six, by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Six is currently running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre. The cast of Six features two newcomers to the Queendom who are making their Broadway debuts - Dylan Mulvaney as Anne Boleyn and Grammy Award winner Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard; returning from the original Broadway cast of Six – Grammy and Emmy winning Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr; returning from the 2024 Broadway cast and North American Tour of Six – Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour and Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves.
The cast also includes Lauryn Adams, Aryn Bohannon, Maggie Likcani, and Aiyana Smash as alternates.
Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926. Six is now the 45th longest running show in Broadway history.
From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!s U.S. Executive Producer.
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
Jasmine Forsberg, Abigail Barlow, Adrianna Hicks, Dylan Mulvaney, Olivia Donalson & Anna Uzele
Jasmine Forsberg, Adrianna Hicks, Abigail Barlow, Olivia Donalson, Dylan Mulvaney & Anna Uzele
Adrianna Hicks (center) with (l-r) Olivia Donalson, Dylan Mulvaney, Jasmine Forsberg, Anna Uzele & Abigail Barlow
Dylan Mulvaney (center) with (l-r) Jasmine Forsberg, Anna Uzele, Olivia Donalson & Abigail Barlow
Jasmine Forsberg (center) with (l-r) Olivia Donalson, Adrianna Hicks, Dylan Mulvaney & Abigail Barlow
Olivia Donalson (left) with (l-r) Abigail Barlow, Jasmine Forsberg, Adrianna Hicks, Dylan Mulvaney & Anna Uzele
Abigail Barlow (left) with Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson & Adrianna Hicks
Anna Uzele (center) with (l-r) Adrianna Hicks, Dylan Mulvaney, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson & Abigail Barlow