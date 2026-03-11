Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow and More in SIX on Broadway

You can now get a first look at new production photos of the Broadway production of Six, by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Six is currently running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre. The cast of Six features two newcomers to the Queendom who are making their Broadway debuts - Dylan Mulvaney as Anne Boleyn and Grammy Award winner Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard; returning from the original Broadway cast of Six – Grammy and Emmy winning Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr; returning from the 2024 Broadway cast and North American Tour of Six – Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour and Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves.

The cast also includes Lauryn Adams, Aryn Bohannon, Maggie Likcani, and Aiyana Smash as alternates.

Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926. Six is now the 45th longest running show in Broadway history.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!s U.S. Executive Producer.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus