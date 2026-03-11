Andrew Lloyd Webber Wants to Bring Jamie Lloyd's EVITA to Broadway Without Outdoor Balcony Scene

The recent London revival of Evita, starring Rachel Zegler, is hot on the heels of its five Olivier Award nominations. Andrew Lloyd Webber recently spoke with USA Today about the possibility of a Broadway transfer of the Jamie Lloyd-helmed production, but without one iconic piece.

The London production famously included a scene where the number "Don’t Cry for Me Argentina" was performed on the exterior balcony of the London Palladium on Argyll Street, and was broadcast to the theatre audience. Large crowds would gather on the street to watch this balcony scene, but Webber fears this would be an issue should they do the show in New York.

"I’m afraid with Evita, there are still some hoops to be gone through, but I’d love it to go," he said. “It’s an extraordinary production. The one thing that absolutely cannot happen is what we did in London on the balcony. We can’t do that in New York. I mean, something awful could happen. We have gun laws in Britain.”

Webber had previously hinted at the possibility of bringing the production to Broadway, but no solid plans have been announced at this time.

About Evita

EVITA features an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me. Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul.

The West End revival began previews at the London Palladium on 14 June 2025 with its opening on 1 July. The limited run closed on 6 September 2025. Jamie Lloyd directed, with Rachel Zegler, in her West End debut, as Eva, Diego Andres Rodriguez as Che, James Olivas as Juan Perón, Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi, and Bella Brown as The Mistress/Alternate Eva.