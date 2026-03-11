My Shows
OH, MARY!, WICKED: FOR GOOD and More Win Queerties Awards

Among the other winners were Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Cheyenne Jackson, and more.

By: Mar. 11, 2026
OH, MARY!, WICKED: FOR GOOD and More Win Queerties Awards Image

The winners were announced on March 10 for the 14th annual LGBTQ Queerties Awards, which were held in Los Angeles. Among the winners were names familiar to Broadway and theatre fans, including Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Cheyenne Jackson, Oh, Mary!, Wicked: For Good, and more.

Winners also included drag stars Bosco and Suzie Toot, Heated Rivalry, Lady Gaga, global girl group KATSEYE, and more.

Queerty is an online magazine and newspaper covering gay- and LGBTQ-oriented entertainment and news, founded in 2005 by David Hauslaib. Since 2012, the site bestows the Queerty Awards or "Queerties", in which their readers vote for the "best of LGBTQ Media and Culture" every March.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Queeries 2026 Full List of Winners

Badass
Jonathan Bailey

Drag Royalty
Bosco

Future All-Star
Suzie Toot

Podcast
“The Kelly Mantle Show”

TikToker
Niecy Nash

Insta-follow
Cheyenne Jackson

Comic
Caleb Hearon

Theater
“Oh Mary”

Breakout Musical Artist
KATSEYE

Music Video
“Vodka Cranberry” – Conan Gray

Anthem
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

Comedy Movie
“Twinless”

Drama Movie
“Wicked: For Good”

Film Performance
Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked: For Good”)

TV Comedy
“Boots”

TV Drama
“Heated Rivalry”

TV Performance
François Arnaud (“Heated Rivalry”)

Reality TV
“The Traitors”

Read
“Simply More” by Cynthia Erivo

Sports Hero
Gus Kenworthy

Style Icon
Sarah Paulson

Digital Series
“Dragvestigations”

Reality TV Star
Ezra Sosa

Next Big Thing
“Red, White & Royal Wedding” (Amazon Prime Video)


