OH, MARY!, WICKED: FOR GOOD and More Win Queerties Awards

The winners were announced on March 10 for the 14th annual LGBTQ Queerties Awards, which were held in Los Angeles. Among the winners were names familiar to Broadway and theatre fans, including Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Cheyenne Jackson, Oh, Mary!, Wicked: For Good, and more.

Winners also included drag stars Bosco and Suzie Toot, Heated Rivalry, Lady Gaga, global girl group KATSEYE, and more.

Queerty is an online magazine and newspaper covering gay- and LGBTQ-oriented entertainment and news, founded in 2005 by David Hauslaib. Since 2012, the site bestows the Queerty Awards or "Queerties", in which their readers vote for the "best of LGBTQ Media and Culture" every March.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Queeries 2026 Full List of Winners

Badass

Jonathan Bailey

Drag Royalty

Bosco

Future All-Star

Suzie Toot

Podcast

“The Kelly Mantle Show”

TikToker

Niecy Nash

Insta-follow

Cheyenne Jackson

Comic

Caleb Hearon

Theater

“Oh Mary”

Breakout Musical Artist

KATSEYE

Music Video

“Vodka Cranberry” – Conan Gray

Anthem

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

Comedy Movie

“Twinless”

Drama Movie

“Wicked: For Good”

Film Performance

Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked: For Good”)

TV Comedy

“Boots”

TV Drama

“Heated Rivalry”

TV Performance

François Arnaud (“Heated Rivalry”)

Reality TV

“The Traitors”

Read

“Simply More” by Cynthia Erivo

Sports Hero

Gus Kenworthy

Style Icon

Sarah Paulson

Digital Series

“Dragvestigations”

Reality TV Star

Ezra Sosa

Next Big Thing

“Red, White & Royal Wedding” (Amazon Prime Video)