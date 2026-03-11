OH, MARY!, WICKED: FOR GOOD and More Win Queerties Awards
Among the other winners were Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Cheyenne Jackson, and more.
The winners were announced on March 10 for the 14th annual LGBTQ Queerties Awards, which were held in Los Angeles. Among the winners were names familiar to Broadway and theatre fans, including Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Cheyenne Jackson, Oh, Mary!, Wicked: For Good, and more.
Winners also included drag stars Bosco and Suzie Toot, Heated Rivalry, Lady Gaga, global girl group KATSEYE, and more.
Queerty is an online magazine and newspaper covering gay- and LGBTQ-oriented entertainment and news, founded in 2005 by David Hauslaib. Since 2012, the site bestows the Queerty Awards or "Queerties", in which their readers vote for the "best of LGBTQ Media and Culture" every March.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Queeries 2026 Full List of Winners
Badass
Jonathan Bailey
Drag Royalty
Bosco
Future All-Star
Suzie Toot
Podcast
“The Kelly Mantle Show”
TikToker
Niecy Nash
Insta-follow
Cheyenne Jackson
Comic
Caleb Hearon
Theater
“Oh Mary”
Breakout Musical Artist
KATSEYE
Music Video
“Vodka Cranberry” – Conan Gray
Anthem
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
Comedy Movie
“Twinless”
Drama Movie
“Wicked: For Good”
Film Performance
Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked: For Good”)
TV Comedy
“Boots”
TV Drama
“Heated Rivalry”
TV Performance
François Arnaud (“Heated Rivalry”)
Reality TV
“The Traitors”
Read
“Simply More” by Cynthia Erivo
Sports Hero
Gus Kenworthy
Style Icon
Sarah Paulson
Digital Series
“Dragvestigations”
Reality TV Star
Ezra Sosa
Next Big Thing
“Red, White & Royal Wedding” (Amazon Prime Video)
