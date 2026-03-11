THE POPINJAY CAVALIER, Written and Directed By Quentin Tarantino, is in Development

A new play written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, renowned director of films like Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is in development. The Popinjay Cavalier is being developed by Sonia Friedman Productions and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

This production was long-rumored, with BroadwayWorld reporting just last week that the then-unnamed show was in the works.

Set in 1830s Europe, The Popinjay Cavalier is a rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen.

A sweeping celebration of theatre and its heightened romance, told with Tarantino’s signature style and unmistakable wit, The Popinjay Cavalier is currently planned to open in London’s West End in early 2027, in a theatre to be announced, following a period of development this year.

Casting, creative team, dates and all other details will be announced at a later date.

