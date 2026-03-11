Photos: Kathryn Adeline, Braden Allen King and More in BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Tour

Get a first look at new photos of the North American Tour of Back to the Future: The Musical, featuring Kathryn Adeline as Lorraine Baines and Braden Allen King as Dave McFly/Slick.

The tour currently features David Josefsberg as Doc Brown, Lucas Hallauer as Marty McFly, Mike Bindeman as George McFly, Kathryn Adeline as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen, Luke Antony Neville as Principal Strickland and Sophia Yacap as Jennifer Parker. Rounding out the company are Joshua Blackswan Abbott, Gregory Carl Banks Jr., Zachary Bigelow, Brittany Bohn, Jenny Dalrymple, Steven Eckloff, Jillian Hope Ferguson, Abbey Friedmann, Anthony J. Gasbarre, III, Braden Allen King, Alexis Lilley, Tay Marquise, Gio Martinez, Lilliana Rodriguez, Brendan Sheehan, and Ross Thompson. Cast headshots and bios are available here.

Back to the Future: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

Back to the Future: The Musical is directed by Tony Award ® winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, and casting by Tara Rubin. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.



Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade