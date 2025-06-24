 tracking pixel
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 24, 2025- Cole Escola Departs OH, MARY!, Broadway Bares Breaks Records and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jun. 24, 2025
Good morning, Broadway lovers! It's another star-studded day on BroadwayWorld, and we've got your daily backstage pass to the latest headlines, hot photos, and must-see videos. From Sierra Fermin sharing behind-the-scenes secrets at SIX, to a look at Cole Escola’s final bow in OH, MARY!, and sneak peeks inside the London debut of Hercules, there’s plenty to celebrate both onstage and off. Catch Nicole Scherzinger’s sizzling Broadway Bares performance, highlights from this week’s cabaret favorites, and industry updates ranging from new Off-Broadway leadership to the possibility of a Phantom of the Opera movie remake. Read on as we round up all the buzz, breaking news, and can't-miss moments from across the theatre world!

But first...

Today's Call Sheet

Saturday, June 28
Glengarry Glen Ross closes on Broadway
Sunday, June 29
Dead Outlaw closes on Broadway
Real Women Have Curves closes on Broadway
The Picture of Dorian Gray closes on Broadway

The Front Page
Sierra Fermin Shares Backstage Secrets From SIX on Broadway

Sierra Fermin, currently appearing in Six on Broadway, took us backstage at the Lena Horne Theatre to share some of her favorite backstage moments, must-haves, routines, and more!
Photos: Cole Escola Takes Final Bow in OH, MARY! on Broadway

Cole Escola has taken their final bow in Oh, Mary! on Broadway. See photos from their final Broadway bow and learn more about the production, including who is taking over.
Photos: HERCULES is Now Playing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Performances of Hercules are now underway at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which will run until 28 March 2026. Check out all new photos from the show and learn more here!

Must Watch
Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Buttons' at BROADWAY BARES
by Stephi Wild
Broadway Bares, the annual burlesque spectacular unveiled its Wizard of Oz-inspired spin 'Come Out, Come Out' on Sunday. Nicole Scherzinger took the stage for a special surprise performance of 'Buttons' by the Pussycat Dolls. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: Kristin Chenoweth Performs National Anthem at NBA Finals
by Stephi Wild
Star of the stage and screen Kristin Chenoweth, took to the court to perform the United States national anthem before the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder faced off at Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: THE BUCCANEERS Season 2 Episode 2 Sneak Peek Clip
by Josh Sharpe
Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode two of the acclaimed hit drama “The Buccaneers' season two. Amid the Tintagel spring gala, Lizzy grapples with whether to share crucial information with Nan. Watch the clip!. (more...)

Video: Inside HEATHERS THE MUSICAL's First Performance Back in NYC
by Michael Major
Heathers the Musical has returned to New York City! The video features a first look at the new stars of the fan-favorite musical, including Lorna Courtney as Veronica Sawyer and Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean. . (more...)

Video: SMASH Cast Takes Final Bow on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The Tony-nominated new Broadway musical Smash played its final Broadway performance on Sunday, June 22, 2025 after  32 previews and 84 regular performances at the Imperial Theatre. Check out a video of the final curtain call here!. (more...

Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 24, 2025- Cole Escola Departs OH, MARY!, Broadway Bares Breaks Records and More Image Photos: Michael Sheen and More in Rehearsal For NYE at the National Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre have released rehearsal photos from the return of Nye, Tim Price's epic Welsh fantasia, directed by Rufus Norris, which charts the life of Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan and his battle to create the NHS. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 24, 2025- Cole Escola Departs OH, MARY!, Broadway Bares Breaks Records and More Image Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Green Room 42 - June 17
by Rebecca Kaplan
This edition of the bi-weekly wild, anything-goes variety show featured Marilyn Maye, Alice Ripley, comedian Harrison Greenbaum and more luminaries from the worlds of cabaret, comedy and jazz.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 24, 2025- Cole Escola Departs OH, MARY!, Broadway Bares Breaks Records and More Image Interview: KIMMEL's KRITZERLAND: YOUNG AT HEART!
by Gavin Glynn
Bruce Kimmel the preeminent LA Cabaret impresario and the most successful producer of Broadway music recordings is hosting KRITZERLAND: Young At Heart from the very start of singing Cabaret. Catalina Jazz Club will present new faces and rising stars of Broadway performers on Cabaret Tuesday 6/24/25.. (more...)
Industry Insights
Ovation Rights Acquires Sir Richard Stilgoe's Musical Catalogue
by Stephi Wild
Ovation Rights has announced its acquisition of Sir Richard Stilgoe's rights in some of the most successful stage musicals of all time, including The Phantom of the Opera and Starlight Express.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: New Leadership at the Off-Broadway League, and an Inside Look at Rachel Zegler in Evita in London
by Alex Freeman
As summer officially arrives, we bring you the latest happenings from the world of theater, highlighting both new beginnings and ongoing developments. This edition covers exciting new leadership appointments Off-Broadway and in regional companies, a look at an ongoing legal battle in the New York theater scene, and a viral international performance. Plus, we've curated the perfect summer reading list and a sun-soaked playlist to get you in the seasonal spirit. Dive in for all the details! . (more...)
Video: CBS Sunday Morning Spotlights New York's Professional Children's School
by Stephi Wild
CBS Sunday Morning recently highlighted the Professional Children's School, a not-for-profit, college-preparatory school geared toward working and aspiring child actors and dancers in grades four through twelve. Watch the video here!. (more...)
Stage and Screen Actor Jack Betts Dies at 96
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that screen and stage actor Jack Betts died at the age of 96. While best known for screen roles, Betts started his career in 1953 in the play Richard III on Broadway.. (more...)
Around the Broadway World
Andrew Lloyd Webber Teases Possible PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Movie Remake
by Josh Sharpe
In a recent interview, Andrew Lloyd Webber commented on the possibility of a new film based on his hit stage show, saying. “I sense there’ll be a Phantom of the Opera remake fairly soon. I think that might well happen.”. (more...)
Democratic Senators to Host Pride Event at Kennedy Center in Protest of Trump Takeover
by Joshua Wright
Five Democratic senators will host a Pride concert at the Kennedy Center in protest of President Trump’s takeover of the institution. The event will feature Broadway artists and highlight LGBTQ+ pride.. (more...)
Reneé Rapp Drops Massive Fall Headline Tour Dates
by Josh Sharpe
Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and Broadway alum Reneé Rapp has announced her biggest headline tour to date, including major arena plays at venues across N,orth America including the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, TD Garden in Boston, and Kia Forum in Los Angeles.. (more...)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Suggests Masks, No High Heels For Upcoming Return
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The 'Opera Ghost' has shared a letter to future audience members for its upcoming production. Learn more about The Phantom of the Opera's return to New York here!. (more...)
Barbra Streisand Is 'Not Ready to Direct Again;' Talks MEET THE PARENTS Sequel
by Josh Sharpe
Barbra Streisand won't be returning to the director's chair anytime soon. 'I’m not ready to direct again. I think I’ve probably had it,' the iconic multi-hyphenate said in a recent interview.. (more...)
Amber Heard, Brandon Flynn, Lío Mehiel and More Set for Williamstown Theatre Festival
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Additional cast members have been revealed for Williamstown Theatre Festival's 71st season. See who is staring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
MTC Unveils Cast Members for PUNCH and THE MONSTERS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Manhattan Theatre Club has unveiled the initial cast members for their Broadway production of Punch and Off-Broadway production of The Monsters. See who is starring and learn more.. (more...)JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL to Offer $19.95 Tickets Through Rush Policy

by Chloe Rabinowitz
JOY: A New True Musical starring Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Joy' is launching a general rush policy. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets here!. (more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Even when the dark comes crashing through,
when you need a friend to carry you,
and when you’re broken on the ground,
you will be found."

- Dear Evan Hansen

