Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 24, 2025- Cole Escola Departs OH, MARY!, Broadway Bares Breaks Records and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway lovers! It's another star-studded day on BroadwayWorld, and we've got your daily backstage pass to the latest headlines, hot photos, and must-see videos. From Sierra Fermin sharing behind-the-scenes secrets at SIX, to a look at Cole Escola’s final bow in OH, MARY!, and sneak peeks inside the London debut of Hercules, there’s plenty to celebrate both onstage and off. Catch Nicole Scherzinger’s sizzling Broadway Bares performance, highlights from this week’s cabaret favorites, and industry updates ranging from new Off-Broadway leadership to the possibility of a Phantom of the Opera movie remake. Read on as we round up all the buzz, breaking news, and can't-miss moments from across the theatre world!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Saturday, June 28
Glengarry Glen Ross closes on Broadway
Sunday, June 29
Dead Outlaw closes on Broadway
Real Women Have Curves closes on Broadway
The Picture of Dorian Gray closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Sierra Fermin Shares Backstage Secrets From SIX on Broadway
Sierra Fermin, currently appearing in Six on Broadway, took us backstage at the Lena Horne Theatre to share some of her favorite backstage moments, must-haves, routines, and more!
|
Photos: Cole Escola Takes Final Bow in OH, MARY! on Broadway
Cole Escola has taken their final bow in Oh, Mary! on Broadway. See photos from their final Broadway bow and learn more about the production, including who is taking over.
|
Photos: HERCULES is Now Playing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Performances of Hercules are now underway at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which will run until 28 March 2026. Check out all new photos from the show and learn more here!
|Must Watch
Video: Inside HEATHERS THE MUSICAL's First Performance Back in NYC
by Michael Major
Heathers the Musical has returned to New York City! The video features a first look at the new stars of the fan-favorite musical, including Lorna Courtney as Veronica Sawyer and Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean. . (more...)
Video: SMASH Cast Takes Final Bow on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The Tony-nominated new Broadway musical Smash played its final Broadway performance on Sunday, June 22, 2025 after 32 previews and 84 regular performances at the Imperial Theatre. Check out a video of the final curtain call here!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Michael Sheen and More in Rehearsal For NYE at the National Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre have released rehearsal photos from the return of Nye, Tim Price's epic Welsh fantasia, directed by Rufus Norris, which charts the life of Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan and his battle to create the NHS. . (more...)
| Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Green Room 42 - June 17
by Rebecca Kaplan
This edition of the bi-weekly wild, anything-goes variety show featured Marilyn Maye, Alice Ripley, comedian Harrison Greenbaum and more luminaries from the worlds of cabaret, comedy and jazz.. (more...)
| Interview: KIMMEL's KRITZERLAND: YOUNG AT HEART!
by Gavin Glynn
Bruce Kimmel the preeminent LA Cabaret impresario and the most successful producer of Broadway music recordings is hosting KRITZERLAND: Young At Heart from the very start of singing Cabaret. Catalina Jazz Club will present new faces and rising stars of Broadway performers on Cabaret Tuesday 6/24/25.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
JOY: A New True Musical starring Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Joy' is launching a general rush policy. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Even when the dark comes crashing through,
Videos