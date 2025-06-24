Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 24, 2025- Cole Escola Departs OH, MARY!, Broadway Bares Breaks Records and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway lovers! It's another star-studded day on BroadwayWorld, and we've got your daily backstage pass to the latest headlines, hot photos, and must-see videos. From Sierra Fermin sharing behind-the-scenes secrets at SIX, to a look at Cole Escola’s final bow in OH, MARY!, and sneak peeks inside the London debut of Hercules, there’s plenty to celebrate both onstage and off. Catch Nicole Scherzinger’s sizzling Broadway Bares performance, highlights from this week’s cabaret favorites, and industry updates ranging from new Off-Broadway leadership to the possibility of a Phantom of the Opera movie remake. Read on as we round up all the buzz, breaking news, and can't-miss moments from across the theatre world!