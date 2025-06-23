Video: Inside HEATHERS THE MUSICAL's First Performance Back in NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Heathers the Musical has returned to New York City! See their first curtain call as their limited engagement kicks off at New World Stages, Stage I, running through September 28, 2025. The video features a first look at the new stars of the fan-favorite musical, including Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as Veronica Sawyer and Casey Likes (Broadway: Almost Famous, Back to the Future The Musical) as Jason “J.D.” Dean.

A killer cast. A standing ovation. One unforgettable first performance. Heathers is live at New World Stages!!!! ?❤️?? #Heathers #HeathersTheMusical pic.twitter.com/kknnIhVSyN — Heathers the Musical (@HeathersMusical) June 23, 2025

Also included in the production McKenzie Kurtz (Broadway: Frozen, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Wicked; Kennedy Center: Schmigadoon!) as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy (Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo; National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Heather Duke. and Elizabeth Teeter (Broadway: Beetlejuice, The Crucible, The Audience, Mary Poppins) as Heather McNamara. Kerry Butler (Hairspray, Xanadu, Mean Girls, Beetlejuice The Musical)plays Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.