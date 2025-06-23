Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Buttons' at BROADWAY BARES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Bares, the annual burlesque spectacular unveiled its Wizard of Oz-inspired spin "Come Out, Come Out" on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom. Nicole Scherzinger took the stage for a special surprise performance of "Buttons" by the Pussycat Dolls.

Scherzinger, who is currently starring on Broadway in her Tony Award-winning role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd., previously served as a member of the girl group until 2010.

Among the special guests at this year's Broadway Bares were Tony Award winner André De Shields (Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Hadestown), Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Tony winner Alex Newell (Shucked), Peppermint (Head Over Heels, TV’s RuPaul’s Drag Race) and 2025 Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Blvd.).

Kellen Stancil, a Broadway Bares veteran and resident dance supervisor for the national tour of The Lion King, returned to direct. Joining Stancil as associate director was Broadway Bares veteran Paula DeLuise with Savannah Joy Cobb serving as assistant director. Broadway Bares creator Jerry Mitchell and Nick Kenkel, a longtime Broadway Bares director and performer, served as executive producers.

The performers leading the choreographed production numbers included Ehizoje Azeke, Tony d'Alelio (Gypsy), Michael Graceffa (Death Becomes Her), Brandon Gray (Amazon Prime’s Étoile), Amber Jackson (The Wiz), recording artist Mila Jam, Tyler Jimenez (Frozen), Kolton Krouse (Death Becomes Her), Amy Laviolette (Funny Girl), Mark Mackillop (national tour of Anastasia), Samantha Pollino (The Great Gatsby), Michael Pugliese, MiMi Scardulla (Cabaret), Jaquez Sims (Bad Cinderella) and Preston Taylor (The Great Gatsby).