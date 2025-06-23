Photos: Cole Escola Takes Final Bow in OH, MARY! on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cole Escola has played their final performance in Oh, Mary! on Broadway. See photos from their final Broadway bow here!

Escola won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Oh, Mary!. They are the first nonbinary performer to win a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

Jinkx Monsoon will be taking over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary on Broadway! August 4 through September 27.

Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas