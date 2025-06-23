Democratic Senators to Host Pride Event at Kennedy Center in Protest of Trump Takeover

Click Here for More on The Arts in America

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York Times reports that five Democratic senators are staging a Pride event at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts today as a symbolic protest against President Trump’s recent takeover of the institution.

The senators rented the Justice Forum, a 144-seat theater within the Reach expansion of the Kennedy Center, using a privilege available to members of Congress. The event is scheduled for Monday night and will feature a 90-minute concert of songs and readings by Broadway performers.

Senator John Hickenlooper of Colorado is hosting the event alongside Senators Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. The concert is titled “Love Is Love,” a phrase widely used by the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

“What’s happening in the world is deeply concerning, but even in our darkest hours, we must continue to seek out the light,” said Senator Hickenlooper in a statement. “The LGBTQ+ community has long embodied this resilience, maintaining joy and creativity in the face of adversity.”

President Trump assumed control of the Kennedy Center earlier this year, removing Democratic appointees from its bipartisan board and appointing his own allies. He has criticized the Center’s programming as “too wokey” and promised a “Golden Age in Arts and Culture.” Since the transition, several groups have canceled events at the venue, citing concerns over inclusivity.

Richard Grenell, whom Trump installed as president of the Kennedy Center, has denied any bias against LGBTQ+ organizations. Grenell, a prominent gay appointee, has criticized Pride celebrations and accused opponents of intolerance.

Senator Hickenlooper enlisted Jeffrey Seller, producer of Hamilton, to organize the concert. Seller previously canceled a planned 2026 run of Hamilton at the Kennedy Center, citing opposition to Trump’s vision for the venue.

“This is our way of reoccupying the Kennedy Center,” Seller said. “This is a form of saying, ‘We are here, we exist and you can’t ignore us.’ This is a protest, and a political act.”

Expected performers include John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Lisa Kron (Fun Home), Andrew Lippa (I Am Harvey Milk), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt), and Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical). The concert will be directed by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, originally scheduled to appear at a canceled National Symphony Orchestra event earlier this year, is also set to perform at Monday’s concert.

The Kennedy Center has not issued a comment on the event.