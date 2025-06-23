Andrew Lloyd Webber Teases Possible PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Movie Remake

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Will we get another film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera? Andrew Lloyd Webber seems to think so!

In a recent interview with BBC Sounds, the famed composer commented on the possibility of a new film based on his hit stage show, saying, “I sense there’ll be a Phantom of the Opera remake fairly soon. I think that might well happen.”

Though he didn't specify who might helm the movie, he did suggest the physical qualities and a possible age range for the actor playing the Phantom. "You need somebody who has got a sort of stature. It's got to be somebody who is probably in their early 40s. I don’t think you want anyone too young because the story is about Christine mistaking the Phantom for her father," he explained, concluding, "There’s no firm plan for it, but I sense people are talking about it.”

The movie was first adapted to the screen in 2004, starring Gerard Butler and Emmy Rossum and directed by Joel Schumacher. Although it received mixed reviews from critics, the film earned three Oscar nominations, including Best Original Song.

The talk of a potential film remake comes in the wake of a new production of the stage musical heading to New York. Billed as "Masquerade," tickets for the immersive production will go on sale on June 30 at 10:00 am. Earlier today, the "Opera Ghost" sent out a letter detailing the dress code expected from audiences. Read the letter here.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that the New York return of The Phantom of the Opera was being teased this past spring with masquerade masks popping up all around the city. The Phantom of the Opera was recently spotted on the Tony Awards red carpet.

The Phantom of the Opera's original Broadway run began previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988 and opened on January 26, 1988, starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton. It closed on Broadway in April 2023 after 35 years at the Majestic.

The Hal Prince-directed productions won 7 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Actor for Michael Crawford, and broke multiple records over the course of its long run. It is considered one of the most successful Broadway musicals of all time.