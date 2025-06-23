Video: Kristin Chenoweth Performs National Anthem at NBA Finals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Star of the stage and screen Kristin Chenoweth, took to the court to perform the United States national anthem before the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder faced off at Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Check out the video here!

Kristin Chenoweth will soon return to Broadway in The Queen of Versailles. Performances will begin on Wednesday, October 8, with an opening night set for Sunday, November 9, at the St. James Theatre.

Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voice-over, and stage. She is currently filming the romantic comedy Our Little Secret for Netflix opposite Lindsay Lohan. Notable theater credits include You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Tony Award), originating the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked (Tony nomination), and the lead role in Roundabout Theatre Company's On the Twentieth Century (Drama Desk Award, OCC Award, Tony nomination). In 2009, Ms. Chenoweth received an Emmy Award for her role in "Pushing Daisies." Additional select television credits include “Glee” (Emmy nominations), "American Gods," “GCB,” "Trial & Error," "The West Wing," Disney's "Descendants," "The Muppets," and Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!."

Select film work includes RV,Four Christmases, Holidate, Deck the Halls, and A Christmas Love Story, which Ms. Chenoweth produced. She has performed to sold-out audiences across the world and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ms. Chenoweth recently released her hilarious and insightful gift book, "I'm No Philosopher, But I Have Thoughts: For Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us."