Reneé Rapp Drops Massive Fall Headline Tour Dates

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and Broadway alum Reneé Rapp has announced her biggest headline tour to date, including major arena plays at venues across North America including the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, TD Garden in Boston, and Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Kicking off September 23 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, the 16-city run is in support of Rapp’s forthcoming sophomore album BITE ME (out August 1 via Interscope Records). Special guests Ravyn Lenae & Syd will join Rapp across various shows. General Onsale Begins Friday, June 27 at 10 AM Local Time on ReneeRapp.com.

This announcement follows the release of Rapp’s blistering new single “Leave Me Alone,” the first taste of BITE ME and a bold introduction to her new chapter. Combining Rapp’s signature vulnerability with an unbothered edge, the track sets the tone for what promises to be her most dynamic live show yet. With BITE ME, Rapp leans into chaos, confidence, and control on her own terms—bringing that energy to arena stages across the country this fall.

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through June 24 at 11 PM PT here. The Artist Presale will begin June 26 at 10 AM through June 26 at 10 PM local time. Fans eager to secure tickets can take advantage of an exciting presale opportunity made available by Mastercard and Gap Inc.’s house of iconic brands. Starting June 24 at 10 AM local time. This presale opportunity will be available exclusively to Gap Inc. Card and Mastercard cardmembers (including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta credit cardholders) and Gap Inc.’s cross-brand loyalty members. Head here for more information.

The tour will also offer a number of VIP Soundcheck Q&A Experiences, giving fans the opportunity to elevate their concert experience with exclusive access and perks. This experience may include early entry into the venue before the general public, access to a private pre-show soundcheck with Reneé and her band, and a live Q&A session where fans can engage with Reneé in an intimate setting. VIP purchasers will also receive an exclusive, limited-edition merchandise item as a keepsake. Experience contents vary by offer and location. VIP experiences go on sale starting Wednesday at Reneerapp.com.

Reneé is proud to announce she will be partnering with two nonprofits working in spaces that she’s deeply passionate about for her upcoming tour; global humanitarian organization Save the Children, which provides health, education and protection to children in the U.S. and around the world, and leading environmental nonprofit greening the music industry REVERB, making her tour more sustainable and simultaneously engaging fans at each show to take meaningful action in the fight against climate change.

RENEÉ RAPP – 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

* Support from Syd

^ Support from Ravyn Lenae

& Festival Performance

Tue Sep 23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

Thu Sep 25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena^

Sat Sep 27 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

Mon Sep 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

Thu Oct 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

Sat Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – All Things Go&

Mon Oct 06 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*

Wed Oct 08 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena*

Fri Oct 10 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory*

Mon Oct 13 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds*

Wed Oct 15 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

Fri Oct 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum*

Wed Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park^

Thu Oct 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

Sun Oct 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Mon Oct 27 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center^

Wed Oct 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center^

ABOUT RENEÉ RAPP:

Reneé Rapp is a critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate with experience in music, film and TV acting, and Broadway. In just a few short years, Rapp has solidified her position as a dynamic force across all industries, reaching widespread critical acclaim while simultaneously cultivating her rapidly growing fan-base.

After landing her breakout role as Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway, Rapp eventually turned her attention to her solo music career in 2022. That year saw the release of her debut EP, Everything to Everyone, which featured standout tracks “Too Well,” and “In The Kitchen.” Following the momentum of Everything to Everyone, Rapp channeled her raw talent and authentic voice into the creation of her first full-length studio album Snow Angel in 2023. The project, which earned the largest first-week sales for a female artist’s debut album in the U.S. upon release that year, showcased her powerful vocals, introspective songwriting, and ability to connect with her fans on a deeply emotional level. Snow Angel marked a significant step in Rapp’s musical journey, cementing her status as one of the most compelling and dynamic new artists in the pop landscape, now amassing over 1.4 billion streams and counting across her entire discography.

Across her career, Rapp has played to packed crowds at iconic festivals across the globe, including Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Boston Calling, and many more. She’s been nominated for two MTV VMA Awards, in the categories of ‘Best New Artist’ and ‘PUSH Performance of the Year,’ and held performance spots on a number of coveted television programs including Saturday Night Live, The Today Show’s Summer Concert Series, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and more. This consistent presence on major stages and recognition from tastemakers across industries firmly establishes Reneé Rapp as a burgeoning powerhouse and a vital new voice shaping the future of pop culture.

Photo credit: Zora Sicher