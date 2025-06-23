Barbra Streisand Is 'Not Ready to Direct Again;' Talks MEET THE PARENTS Sequel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barbra Streisand won't be returning to the director's chair anytime soon. "I’m not ready to direct again. I think I’ve probably had it," the iconic multi-hyphenate told Variety in a recent interview about her new album, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two.

She had considered directing various projects in the past, among them a film adaptation of Gypsy in which she also hoped to star. However, during its development, lyricist Stephen Sondheim told Streisand that she would either have to direct the movie or act but not both, as the role was "too difficult."

“I always wanted to end my career, my movie career doing Gypsy,” said Streisand in the interview. “That would’ve been the book end to my Funny Girl play. I couldn’t get that done. Time goes so fast." The last film Streisand directed was 1996's The Man Has Two Faces, which followed Yentl and The Prince of Tides.

In the new interview, she also revealed that she doesn't expect to perform any of her newly recorded songs live: "I doubt it. But there’s a little part of me that may consider that. But the other part of me goes, why?"

As for acting roles, she talked about the possibility of returning as Roz Focker in the fourth installment of the Meet the Parents franchise, which will also star her duet partner Ariana Grande.

"They’d have to pay me a lot of money because I didn’t get paid what the other people got paid and so I’m pissed off. I was in the time when women were getting paid less than the men. The head of Universal was Ron Meyer at the time, and he actually sent me a bonus check. It was very sweet." She played the character in the two previous films, Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers. Check out the full Variety interview here.

Her latest album, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two will be released on June 27 and features the performer on a variety of new duets with Josh Groban, Laufey, Paul McCartney, Hozier, and more.

The album also includes "One Heart, One Voice," its only trio, in which Streisand is joined by Wicked star Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey. Serving as a follow-up to her 2014 album "Partners," the new recording will be available on June 27 and is available for pre-order on CD, vinyl, and digital now HERE.

About Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand’s achievements as a singer, actor, director, producer, screenwriter, author, and songwriter, have been rewarded with two Oscars, five Emmys, ten Grammys, including the Legend Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award, a Tony Award, eleven Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award, three Peabody Awards, and the Directors Guild of America Award for her 1994 TV special, Barbra: The Concert. With Yentl, she became the first woman to direct, produce, write, and star in a major motion picture, and the first woman to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Director. Likewise, she is the first female composer to receive an Academy Award for Best Original Song, for “Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born).”

Barbra has also received the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award and the Kennedy Center Honors. She’s been awarded the National Medal of Arts from President Clinton, the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama, and France’s Légion d'Honneur.

Throughout her life, Barbra has been a passionate advocate for the causes she believes in. She created the Streisand Foundation to advance her philanthropic interests, ranging from gender equality, human rights, and voting rights, to protecting our environment and heeding the dangers of nuclear proliferation. She founded the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai to support research and raise awareness about women’s heart disease. Recently, she has endowed the Barbra Streisand Institute at UCLA, to examine the critical issues of our time such as truth in the public sphere, the impact of climate change, the dynamics of intimacy and power between women and men, and the impact of art on the culture.