JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL to Offer $19.95 Tickets Through Rush Policy

Joy is currently in performances at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.
JOY: A New True Musical starring Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Joy' is launching a general rush policy. JOY began preview performances on Saturday, June 21 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre ahead of a Sunday, July 20 opening night.
Beginning today, in-person rush tickets will be sold at the box office 2 hours prior to the scheduled performance time. The first 19 people in line will be able to purchase up to two tickets for $19.95 each for that day’s performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Subject to availability and blackout days may apply. The box office opens everyday starting at 12 PM.
Based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano, Wolfe will play ‘Joy’ with the previously announced Jill Abramovitz as ‘Toots,’ Honor Blue Savage as ‘Christie,’ Adam Grupper as ‘Rudy,’ Brandon Espinoza as ‘Tony,’ Paul Whitty as ‘Cowboy Eddie,’ Charl Brown as ‘Dan,’ and Gabriela Carrillo as ‘Ronni.’
They will be joined by Jaygee Macapugay as ‘Lorraine’ and ensemble members Dana Costello, Ryan Duncan, Gaelen Gilliland, Sydni Moon, Manuel Santos, Brian Shepard, Allysa Shorte, and Alan Wiggins. Rounding out the cast are Briana Brooks, Nora Mae Dixon, Michał Kołaczkowski, Lael Van Keuren, and Jerome Vivona.
JOY: A New True Musical is an uplifting work based on the true story of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano. Her journey—also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence—now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy’s story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream!
The powerful and uplifting new musical features a book by Tony winner Ken Davenport, music and lyrics by GRAMMY and Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, music supervision and arrangements by Andy Einhorn, choreography by Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse, and direction by Lorin Latarro. Additional material is by Amanda Yesnowitz.
The creative team for JOY: A New True Musical includes Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (Scenic Design), Tina McCartney (Costume Design), Yael Lubetzky (Lighting Designer), Daniel Lundberg (Sound Designer), Tony Award nominee David Bengali (Projection and Video Design), Liz Printz (Hair and Wig Design), Jillian Zack (Music Director), Gary Mickelson (Production Stage Manager), with ShowTown Theatricals serving as general manager.
JOY: A New True Musical is produced by Sandi Moran and Ken Davenport. Co-producers are Hunter Arnold, Christine Petti, Jonathan & Rae Corr, Scott Abrams, Adam Riemer, Christine G. Williamson, Sheri & Les Biller, Michael T. Cohen & Robin Reinach, Ashley Howe, Stark Sands, Laurie & Emily Tisch, Marco Santarelli, Beauty Theatrical Productions, Brett Batterson, Mark Jacobs, Willette & Manny Klausner, Shalini Matani, Sara Miller McCune, Chris Patton, Megan Ann Rasmussen, Larry Craig & the Bird, and The Broadway Investor’s Club.
