THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Suggests Masks, No High Heels For Upcoming Return

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The "Opera Ghost" has shared a letter to future audience members for its upcoming production of The Phantom of the Opera. O.G has revealed a dress code, details about the location and more. Read the full letter here!

Fondest greetings,

It has been brought to my attention that you are a respected purveyor of mass communication. I have need for certain messages to be disseminated concerning my grand Masquerade, an elaborate presentation that continues the story of my legend following my untimely and unwise eviction from The Majestic Theater. I have selected you to aid me in this matter. Here are the instructions for my intended guests—

You are strongly advised to sign my ledger by the 30th of June. This will ensure you will be granted access to my production during the six weeks I have elected to present it to a very fortunate few.

The following requirements must be strictly adhered to:

• You must dress in black, white or silver or a combination of these colours.

• You must at all times conceal your face. A masquerade mask in black, white, or silver is required. Bring your own or purchase one at the door.

• Finally, a word of advice. Do not wear high heels. Whilst in certain circumstances these can be appropriate, they could be treacherous as you tread the secret catacombs and dark crannies that I have prepared for you.

Further instructions will follow at my pleasure,

I remain,

Your obedient servant,

O.G.

The Phantom of the Opera was recently spotted on The Tony Awards red carpet. BroadwayWorld previously reported that The New York return of The Phantom of the Opera was being teased this past spring with masquerade masks popping up all around the city. The Instagram account Masquerade NYC, which has been dropping teasers about the show's immersive return, posted photos of the new promotion.

The Instagram account Masquerade NYC previously posted a video of Andrew Lloyd Webber teasing the location of the forthcoming production. In the video, Webber opened a letter that states, "My Dear Manager, Did you think I had left you for good? Your Obedient Servant." Eagle-eyed fans in the comments found the location, noting that it is at the former site of Lee's Art Shop, on West 57th St. in Midtown Manhattan.