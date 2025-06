Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 23, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

This Week's Call Sheet

Monday, June 23

The 2025 Jimmy Awards

Saturday, June 28

Glengarry Glen Ross closes on Broadway

Sunday, June 29

Dead Outlaw closes on Broadway

Real Women Have Curves closes on Broadway

The Picture of Dorian Gray closes on Broadway

The Front Page



Video: Watch All 15 Jimmy Awards Opening Numbers Watch all 15 Jimmy Awards opening numbers from ceremonies past, starting with 2009, which featured just 32 students. Check out a full list of this year's nominees and catch a sneak peek of the 2025 opening number.



Video: The Broadway Dance Community Comes Together for the Chita Rivera Awards Broadway dancers united at the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards, celebrating dance and choreographic excellence, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation. Watch as the dance community comes together on the red carpet in this video.



Summer 2025 NYC Theatre Guide: Broadway, Off-Broadway & Outdoors There's nothing like summer in the city! Summer 2025 in New York City will bring with it plenty of new Broadway, off-Broadway, and outdoor productions to take in this June, July, and August. Let BroadwayWorld be your guide!

Anthony Ramos is setting the record straight about the Tony Awards Hamilton reunion performance. During a recent visit on Watch What Happens Live, Ramos responded to the fan outcry over the apparent omission and explained why he didn't have a solo in the medley performance, despite his major role in the original production. Watch the video now!. Renée Elise Goldsberry recently visited The View to discuss Hamilton's 10th anniversary, which was commemorated with a medley performance at the recent Tonys with the original cast. During her visit, she also took the stage to perform the song Satisfied. Watch it now!. Following their Tony win for Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola visited Late Night with Seth Meyers this week to discuss the honor, the continued success of the play, and what it is like watching other actors take on the iconic role of Mary Todd Lincoln. Watch the interview now!.

Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda & BRING IT ON Co-Creators Visit The Muny Production

Three of the creators of Bring It On: The Musical went to see the Muny's production on June 18. Watch a video of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt and Amanda Green — members of the musical’s Tony-nominated creative team — speaking to the audience.. (more...)

Video: Watch a New Clip From EVERYTHING'S GOING TO BE GREAT

A new clip has been released from Lionsgate's Everything's Going to Be Great, the dramedy film starring Broadway alums Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney. Watch it here!. (more...)

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

Around the Broadway World

Tony winner Cole Escola is on their way out of Oh, Mary! but before they depart they welcomed a bunch of special guests to the Lyceum Theatre. Check out photos backstage with special guests Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Robert De Niro, Henry Winkler, Tate Donovan, Quinta Brunson, Andrew Garfield, and JC Chasez.. On June 18, 2025 at the DR2 Theatre, a star-studded audience gathered at opening night of the world premiere of Julia Randall's Dilaria. See photos from opening night here!. Steppenwolf Theatre Company just celebrated opening night of Noah Diaz's Chicago premiere of You Will Get Sick. Check out photos from inside the big night!. Greg Reiner will be the new Managing Director of Barrington Stage Company. Reiner, who most recently served as Director of Theater and Musical Theater at the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), joins BSC as of August 4, 2025. . Adapted from the award-winning children's novel by Kate DiCamillo and featuring music and lyrics from Marc Teitler and book and lyrics from Nancy Harris, The Magician's Elephant tells the story of a town recovering from war and the people affected by its wake. . Joey Monda has been elected as the new President of The Off-Broadway League. Learn more about Monda and about the organizations leadership changes here!. This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 6/19/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. The Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Cycle 3 Fellows have been revealed. Learn more bout the New Works Incubator and about the selected playwrights here.. Despite Mindhunter ending in 2019, the series may live on in another form. In an interview, Holt McCallany, who starred alongside Tony-winner Jonathan Groff in the Netflix series, noted that there could be a future for the show.

Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte Are Engaged

Broadway couple Bobby Conte and Martyna Majok are officially engaged! 'Wishing everyone a very happy solstice, from me and my sun, moon, and stars,' She wrote on Instagram. . (more...)

The much-anticipated Frozen proshot is now on Disney+! In commemoration of the release, Disney has shared a new clip from the recorded show, featuring Samantha Barks and Laura Dawkes performing 'For the First Time in Forever.' Watch the clip!. ( more...

Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out Sells Out First Show

The 9:30 pm performance of Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out is sold out and only a limited number of tickets remain for midnight as the annual burlesque spectacular unveils its Wizard of Oz-inspired spin .. (more...)

