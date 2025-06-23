Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 23, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Today, we've got a nostalgic look at every Jimmy Awards opening number, close-ups from the star-studded Chita Rivera Awards, and your guide to the best summer theatre in NYC. Catch videos of Anthony Ramos and Renée Elise Goldsberry sharing Hamilton memories, see Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner backstage at Oh, Mary!, and get industry updates including new leadership at Barrington Stage and Off-Broadway League. Plus, feel the excitement as Disney’s Frozen arrives on Disney+, Broadway Bares sells out, and Lin-Manuel Miranda greets fans in St. Louis. All this and much more — grab your coffee and dive into the latest from BroadwayWorld!
But first...
Monday, June 23
The 2025 Jimmy Awards
Saturday, June 28
Glengarry Glen Ross closes on Broadway
Sunday, June 29
Dead Outlaw closes on Broadway
Real Women Have Curves closes on Broadway
The Picture of Dorian Gray closes on Broadway
Video: Watch All 15 Jimmy Awards Opening Numbers
Watch all 15 Jimmy Awards opening numbers from ceremonies past, starting with 2009, which featured just 32 students. Check out a full list of this year's nominees and catch a sneak peek of the 2025 opening number.
Video: Anthony Ramos Addresses Solo Absence at HAMILTON Tony Awards Reunion
by Josh Sharpe
Anthony Ramos is setting the record straight about the Tony Awards Hamilton reunion performance. During a recent visit on Watch What Happens Live, Ramos responded to the fan outcry over the apparent omission and explained why he didn't have a solo in the medley performance, despite his major role in the original production. Watch the video now!. (more...
)
Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Talks HAMILTON Reunion and Performs 'Satisfied' on THE VIEW
by Josh Sharpe
Renée Elise Goldsberry recently visited The View to discuss Hamilton's 10th anniversary, which was commemorated with a medley performance at the recent Tonys with the original cast. During her visit, she also took the stage to perform the song Satisfied. Watch it now!. (more...
)
Video: Cole Escola Talks Tony Awards Bernadette Peters Tribute on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
by Josh Sharpe
Following their Tony win for Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola visited Late Night with Seth Meyers this week to discuss the honor, the continued success of the play, and what it is like watching other actors take on the iconic role of Mary Todd Lincoln. Watch the interview now!. (more...
)
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda & BRING IT ON Co-Creators Visit The Muny Production
by Michael Major
Three of the creators of Bring It On: The Musical went to see the Muny's production on June 18. Watch a video of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt and Amanda Green — members of the musical’s Tony-nominated creative team — speaking to the audience.. (more...)
Video: Watch a New Clip From EVERYTHING'S GOING TO BE GREAT
Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and More visit OH, MARY!
by Bruce Glikas
by Josh Sharpe
A new clip has been released from Lionsgate's Everything's Going to Be Great, the dramedy film starring Broadway alums Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney. Watch it here!. (more...)
Tony winner Cole Escola is on their way out of Oh, Mary! but before they depart they welcomed a bunch of special guests to the Lyceum Theatre. Check out photos backstage with special guests Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Robert De Niro, Henry Winkler, Tate Donovan, Quinta Brunson, Andrew Garfield, and JC Chasez.. (more...
)
Photos: DILARIA Opening Night Red Carpet Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
On June 18, 2025 at the DR2 Theatre, a star-studded audience gathered at opening night of the world premiere of Julia Randall’s Dilaria. See photos from opening night here!. (more...
)
Photos: Steppenwolf Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of YOU WILL GET SICK
by Nicole Rosky
Steppenwolf Theatre Company just celebrated opening night of Noah Diaz’s Chicago premiere of You Will Get Sick. Check out photos from inside the big night!. (more...
)
Greg Reiner Named as The New Managing Director of Barrington Stage Company
by Joshua Wright
Greg Reiner will be the new Managing Director of Barrington Stage Company. Reiner, who most recently served as Director of Theater and Musical Theater at the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), joins BSC as of August 4, 2025. . (more...
)
THE MAGICIAN'S ELEPHANT Is Now Available for Licensing
by Nicole Rosky
Adapted from the award-winning children’s novel by Kate DiCamillo and featuring music and lyrics from Marc Teitler and book and lyrics from Nancy Harris, The Magician’s Elephant tells the story of a town recovering from war and the people affected by its wake. . (more...
)
Off-Broadway League Elects Joey Monda as President, and Reveals New Executive Officers
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Joey Monda has been elected as the new President of The Off-Broadway League. Learn more about Monda and about the organizations leadership changes here!. (more...
)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 6/20/2025; Jobs In Finance, Operations, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 6/19/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...
)
Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Cycle 3 Fellows Revealed
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Cycle 3 Fellows have been revealed. Learn more bout the New Works Incubator and about the selected playwrights here.. (more...
)
Jonathan Groff-Led MINDHUNTER May Return as Three Movies
by Josh Sharpe
Despite Mindhunter ending in 2019, the series may live on in another form. In an interview, Holt McCallany, who starred alongside Tony-winner Jonathan Groff in the Netflix series, noted that there could be a future for the show. (more...
)
Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte Are Engaged
by Nicole Rosky
Broadway couple Bobby Conte and Martyna Majok are officially engaged! 'Wishing everyone a very happy solstice, from me and my sun, moon, and stars,' She wrote on Instagram. . (more...)
Disney's FROZEN Stage Musical Now on Disney+; Watch a New Clip
by Josh Sharpe
The much-anticipated Frozen proshot is now on Disney+! In commemoration of the release, Disney has shared a new clip from the recorded show, featuring Samantha Barks and Laura Dawkes performing 'For the First Time in Forever.' Watch the clip!. (more...
)
Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out Sells Out First Show
by Nicole Rosky
The 9:30 pm performance of Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out is sold out and only a limited number of tickets remain for midnight as the annual burlesque spectacular unveils its Wizard of Oz-inspired spin .. (more...)
