Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and More visit OH, MARY!

Cole Escola plays their final performance in Oh, Mary! on June 21, 2025.

By: Jun. 20, 2025
Tony winner Cole Escola is on their way out of Oh, Mary! but before they depart they welcomed a bunch of special guests to the Lyceum Theatre. Check out photos backstage with special guests Timothee ChalametKylie JennerRobert De Niro, Henry Winkler, Tate Donovan, Quinta Brunson, Andrew Garfield, John C. Reilly, JC Chasez, and more!

Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. It was nominated for five Tony Awards, winning two Awards, and was also named a 2025 Pulitzer Prize Finalist.

Cole Escola plays their final performance in Oh, Mary! this Saturday, June 21 (the show is dark on Sundays), and Tituss Burgess returns to the show as ‘Mary’ on Monday, June 23 for a 6-week engagement through August 2, 2025. Jinkx Monsoon will take over the role on August 4. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Timothee Chalamet, Cole Escola and Kylie Jenner

Michael Wolff, Bianca Leigh, Polly Draper, Tyler James Williams, Nat Wolff, Quinta Brunson, Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro, Cole Escola, James Scully, Martin Landry, Alison Hickey, Hannah Solow, John C. Reilly, Julian Manjerico, Lucas McMahon and Conrad Ricamora

Helen Grace De Niro, Robert De Niro and Cole Escola

Tate Donovan, Helen Grace De Niro, Robert De Niro, Julian Manjerico, Bianca Leigh, Cole Escola, James Scully, Jennifer HuYoung, JC Chasez, Tony Macht, Hannah Solow, Stacey Weitzman, Martin Landry, Henry Winkler

Tate Donovan and Cole Escola

Henry Winkler, Conrad Ricamora and Stacey Weitzman

Tate Donovan, Cole Escola, Henry Winkler and Conrad Ricamora

Tate Donovan and Bianca Leigh

Henry Winkler and Bianca Leigh

James Scully and Henry Winkler

JC Chasez and Martin Landry

Robert De Niro and Conrad Ricamora

Martin Landry and Robert De Niro

Helen Grace De Niro, Cole Escola, Robert De Niro and Bianca Leigh

Jennifer HuYoung and JC Chasez

Martin Landry, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, James Scully, Cole Escola, Tony Macht, Julian Manjerico, Hannah Solow and Bianca Leigh

JC Chasez

Timothee Chalamet and Cole Escola

Timothee Chalamet, Bianca Leigh and Kylie Jenner

Videos