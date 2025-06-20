Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and More visit OH, MARY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony winner Cole Escola is on their way out of Oh, Mary! but before they depart they welcomed a bunch of special guests to the Lyceum Theatre. Check out photos backstage with special guests Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Robert De Niro, Henry Winkler, Tate Donovan, Quinta Brunson, Andrew Garfield, John C. Reilly, JC Chasez, and more!

Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. It was nominated for five Tony Awards, winning two Awards, and was also named a 2025 Pulitzer Prize Finalist.

Cole Escola plays their final performance in Oh, Mary! this Saturday, June 21 (the show is dark on Sundays), and Tituss Burgess returns to the show as ‘Mary’ on Monday, June 23 for a 6-week engagement through August 2, 2025. Jinkx Monsoon will take over the role on August 4.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas