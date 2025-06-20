BroadwayWorld Classifieds 6/20/2025; Jobs In Finance, Operations, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 6/20/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Associate

PAY: $30/hr; Part-time; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime)

BENEFITS INCLUDE: Access to participate in a 403(b) retirement plan, complimentary and discounted tickets, institutional professional development opportunities, access to free parking and other perks.

LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position reporting to our administrative offices located at 91 University Place in Princeto... (more)

Internships - Creative: Props Coordinator

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Props Coordinator for its upcoming spring production of Anon(ymous) by Naomi Iizuka. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on September 15th and 16th with rehearsals starting on Saturday, September 20th, 2025. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: November 6-9, 2025, in Governors State University’s Sherman Hall • More about t... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Costume Designer for its upcoming spring production of Anon(ymous) by Naomi Iizuka. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on September 15th and 16th with rehearsals starting on Saturday, September 20th, 2025. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: November 6-9, 2025, in Governors State University’s Sherman Hall • More about th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Lighting Designer for its upcoming spring production of Anon(ymous) by Naomi Iizuka. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on September 15th and 16th with rehearsals starting on Saturday, September 20th, 2025. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: November 6-9, 2025, in Governors State University’s Sherman Hall • More about t... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artist

DEPARTMENT: Education

REPORTS TO: Director of Education

PAY: $25 -$75/hr depending on type of work; Part-time; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime)

BENEFITS INCLUDE: Access to participate in a 403(b) retirement plan, complimentary and discounted tickets, institutional professional development opportunities, access to free parking and other perks.

LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position reporting to our administrative offices located... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Interim Events & Operations Manager

DEPARTMENT: Development / Operations

REPORTS TO: Director of Development, and Director of Operations

PAY: $1,120/week; Temporary, Full-time; Exempt (not eligible for overtime)

BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and holiday time; paid parental leave; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, supplemental, long-term and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement pla... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Music Director for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

Seeking Music Director for our production of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN.' Performances will be on October 17-19, 2025. Rehearsals are typically Tuesday & Thursday evenings, and Sunday afternoons. All performances and rehearsals will be held at the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy, 2153 W. 111th Street, Chicago, IL 60643, Home of the Beverly Theatre Guild -- Chicago's longest running theatre company! If you are interested in any of these positions, please send inquiries, resume and letter of interes... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Coordinator

The City of Walnut Creek is looking to hire an experienced and collaborative Technical Coordinator to work closely with Lesher Center and Center REP staff to facilitate a variety of productions. Our Technical Coordinator will support the technical needs for productions in the Lesher Center Presents Headliners series and the Center REP season, ensuring that timeline, budget, and contractual obligations are met. The closing date for this recruitment is Sunday, July 6, 2025 at 11:59 PM PST. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Choreographer for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

Seeking Choreographer for our production of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN.' Performances will be on October 17-19, 2025. Rehearsals are typically Tuesday & Thursday evenings, and Sunday afternoons. All performances and rehearsals will be held at the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy, 2153 W. 111th Street, Chicago, IL 60643, Home of the Beverly Theatre Guild -- Chicago's longest running theatre company! If you are interested in any of these positions, please send inquiries, resume and letter of interest... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Stage Director for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

Seeking Stage Director for our production of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN.' Performances will be on October 17-19, 2025. Rehearsals are typically Tuesday & Thursday evenings, and Sunday afternoons. All performances and rehearsals will be held at the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy, 2153 W. 111th Street, Chicago, IL 60643, Home of the Beverly Theatre Guild -- Chicago's longest running theatre company! If you are interested in any of these positions, please send inquiries, resume and letter of interes... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: SEEKING NON UNION DIRECTOR AND MUSIC DIRECTOR for University Production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania’s premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Fall 2025 production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame*! Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Director candidate is immensely flexible and prepared for a dynamic, fast-paced environment. These qualities are especially important as our Director will be wor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President of Business Development, Dance & Performing Arts

Robbins Dance Floors seeks a driven sales-oriented leader to fill the role of Vice President of Business Development, Dance & Performing Arts. The VP of Business Development, Dance & Performing Arts (VPBD) is a newly created role at Robbins. The organization seeks an individual who will lead its efforts in establishing a product management and go-to-market strategy for dance and performing arts venues, studios, schools, and other spaces. Reporting to Robbins’ CEO Todd Braun, the VPBD will collab... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Revels, Inc.

“There is nothing more powerful than people singing together.” Jack Langstaff, Revels Founder Revels, the Cambridge, MA based performing arts organization, seeks a visionary music-theater professional to lead us into our sixth decade of creating a distinctive form of participatory theater that celebrates the seasonal calendar and cultural traditions through performances based on traditional song, dance, and music. The incoming Artistic Director will work collaboratively with existing professio... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: House Associate

House Associate Reports to: House Manager FLSA Status: Non-Exempt Classification: On Call/As Needed/Part-time | Hourly Pay Rate: $15.50 Per Hour The House Associate will be responsible for set-up and breakdown of concession inventory, selling to patrons preshow and intermission and/or assisting at the front door/house as an Usher. House Associates will work at different posts including Front Door, Concessions, and in the House. Primary functions include customer service, selling food, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Beijing Auditions

Auditions are open for Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Beijing! Seeking Singers, Actors, Dancers, Gymnasts and Stunt Performers for contracts beginning in early 2026. Apply now at https://www.universalstudiosauditions.com/ ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Music Streaming App Developer

We are seeking a talented and experienced Music Streaming App Developer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have hands-on experience in building scalable, feature-rich audio streaming applications for iOS, Android, or cross-platform environments. You’ll work closely with designers and backend developers to create smooth, high-quality music experiences for users. Key Responsibilities: Develop and maintain music streaming mobile apps Integrate APIs for streaming, payment, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gifts Officer

South Coast Repertory (SCR) is seeking a Major Gifts Officer (MGO) to join our six-person Development team. This position is responsible for identifying, cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding relationships with mid-level donors and corporate partners. This frontline officer oversees a portfolio of high-net-worth individuals and corporate sponsors, ensuring personalized engagement strategies to drive philanthropic support for SCR’s annual $3.3 million Annual Fund. The MGO supports SCR’s missio... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative 2025-26 Season!

The Joffrey Concert Group and the Joffrey Ballet Center present, Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative 2026. The Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative is a search for the dance makers of the future. The initiative provides innovative and emerging dance makers the opportunity to develop their creative voices. Two New York and Tristate-area choreographers will be awarded the creative time and space to produce a new work between 12-17 minutes for the 20-member Joffrey Concert Group. ​ ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

Broadway Sacramento seeks a Production Manager to play a leading role in the planning, execution, and maintenance of all production elements of the company’s self-produced shows and events. Broadway Sacramento has been a cultural and artistic institution serving Northern California audiences for nearly 75 years. In that time, it has expanded from its summer stock origins to offer two year-round seasons of musicals: A self-produced series in its 2,200 seat “in the round” venue (Broadway At Mus... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: School Production Line Producer

Atlantic Theater Company and Atlantic Acting School & NYU/Conservatory Programs Full-time, salaried position with benefits Atlantic Theater Company, an award-winning non-profit Off-Broadway theater, seeks a School Production Line Producer to oversee all producing operations for the Atlantic Acting School’s student productions. Reporting to the School Executive Director, and working in close partnership with the Production Manager, Artistic Directors, and School Department (School Artistic, ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

JOB TITLE: House Manager REPORTS TO: Front of House Director FLSA Status: Hourly, Part-Time, Non-Exempt HOURLY RATE: $23.00 per hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The House Manager is responsible for overseeing Goodman Theatre’s Front of House operation and to serve as the main public contact for patrons, visitors, and staff during scheduled performances and events. This role manages on-shift bartenders, gift store associates, coat check attend... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Volunteer Actors and Pianists for The Table Read Co.

Seeking NYC-Based Volunteer Actors & Pianists for Table Reads & Staged Readings of New Works Company: The Table Read Co. Location: New York, NY Category: Performer (musical theatre or plays) Start Date: Ongoing Pay: Unpaid (Volunteer/Developmental for now) Union Status: Non-Union/Union welcome (AEA under the 29-Hour Reading Code) Description: We are compiling a database of New York City-based actors and pianists interested in volunteering their time for table reads and occasional... (more)