Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Talks HAMILTON Reunion and Performs 'Satisfied' on THE VIEW

Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry recently visited The View to discuss Hamilton's 10th anniversary, which was commemorated with a medley performance at the recent Tonys with the original cast. During her visit, she also took the stage to perform the song Satisfied from her recently released debut album, Who I Really Am.

Ahead of her performance, she sat down with the hosts, sharing her emotional response to reuniting with her fellow cast members at the Tonys. "Since I left the show, I was dreaming about that moment. And it surpassed my dreams," said Goldsberry. "I think there's an interview on the red carpet with me crying before it even happened. That's how excited I was for us to be together. "

With Leslie Odom, Jr. returning to the production later this year, Goldberry also shed light on whether or not she would reprise her role as Angelica Schuyler. "There are some very good Angelica Schuyler's doing it right now. I never say never...There's a beautiful gift I think [Leslie] gave all of us to let us know that we don't need to run from the best thing that ever happened to us." Watch the full interview and the performance now.

Goldsberry most recently starred in the acclaimed comedy series Girls5eva, for which she earned multiple Critics Choice and TCA Award nominations for her hilarious performance as the deliciously self-obsessed “Wickie Roy.” She is perhaps best known for her Tony- and Grammy-winning performance as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton (celebrating its 10th anniversary this year), which also earned her an Emmy nomination for Disney+’s filmed version.

Her Broadway credits include iconic musicals Rent, The Color Purple, and The Lion King, among countless theater performances. On screen, she has starred in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, The Good Wife, Waves, Altered Carbon, Albany Road, She-Hulk, and her breakout, two-time Daytime Emmy-nominated role, Evangeline Williamson on One Life to Live. As a singer and actress, she made her television debut as one of Vonda Shepard’s backup singers across all five seasons of Ally McBeal. Her debut album, Who I Really Am, is available now.