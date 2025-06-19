Summer 2025 NYC Theatre Guide: Broadway, Off-Broadway & Outdoors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There's nothing like summer in the city! Summer 2025 in New York City will bring with it plenty of new Broadway, off-Broadway, and outdoor productions to take in this June, July, and August. Let BroadwayWorld be your guide!

ON BROADWAY:

Call Me Izzy

Now running at Studio 54

Plot: Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.

Why to See It: Six-time Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress Jean Smart will return to Broadway this summer in the world premiere of one-woman show, Call Me Izzy. The limited engagement will run for only 12 weeks.

MORE INFO

Mamma Mia!

Running at the Winter Garden Theatre

Previews Begin: August 12, 2025

Opening Night: August 27, 2025

Plot: On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited decades ago. Songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “Take a Chance on Me” are all featured in this feel-good celebration of love, family and friendship.

Why to See It: To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $7 billion at the box office. The show has played continuously to packed houses in London since 1999, making it the third-longest running musical in West End history. This will be the first ever revival of the beloved musical.

MORE INFO

Art

Running at the Music Box Theatre

Previews Begin: August 28, 2025

Opening Night: September 16, 2025

Plot: Taste. Money. Ego. And other fine arts. This sleek, sophisticated comedy is about, well, art. Come see what all the debate is about.

Why to See It: This strictly limited engagement will feature an all-star cast, including Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale, Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner James Corden and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris.

MORE INFO

OFF-BROADWAY:

Angry Alan

Running now at Studio Seaview

Roger, played by John Krasinski, is divorced, demoted, and drifting—lost in an era that no longer makes sense. But when an online personality promises clarity, Roger dives in without looking back. Timely, provocative, and darkly comedic, Angry Alan explores one man’s journey down the digital rabbit hole—examining how far he's willing to go, and how much he's prepared to lose, for validation in a world where “everybody’s changing the rules.”

MORE INFO

Eurydice

Running now at the Pershing Square Signature Center

In life, Eurydice (played by Maya Hawke) loves books, and Orpheus is a great musician. One of the few heroines who dies twice, she falls to the underworld on her wedding day. In death, she reunites with her father and remembers her life again. Les Waters directs an innovative reimagining of one of Sarah Ruhl’s most beloved plays, inspired by a classic myth.

MORE INFO

The Imaginary Invalid

Running now at New World Stages

In Molière’s best loved comedy, Monsieur Argan is a notorious hypochondriac whose nonexistent illnesses blind him to the con men and women (his new wife) who prey on his fears to fatten their purses. His plan: marry his daughter to a doctor so he'll have free round-the-clock on-site healthcare for the rest of his life. In Molière’s best loved comedy, Monsieur Argan is a notorious hypochondriac whose nonexistent illnesses blind him to the con men and women (his new wife) who prey on his fears to fatten their purses. His plan: marry his daughter to a doctor so he'll have free round-the-clock on-site healthcare for the rest of his life.

MORE INFO

Duke & Roya

Running now at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

Discover the electrifying connection between Duke, an international hip-hop artist, and Roya, a fearless Afghan interpreter, who find love in the unlikeliest of places: war-torn Kabul. As their worlds collide, they must navigate cultural divides, make personal sacrifices, and fight for their future in a world determined to keep them apart. Is their bond strong enough to survive?

MORE INFO

Lowcountry

Running now at the Linda Gross Theatre

When Tally, a down-and-out actress and gig worker, returns to her rural hometown, she swipes right on a disgraced high-school teacher fresh out of an ankle bracelet. Lowcountry is a dark, twisted romcom about the psychic distress of looking for love in the digital age and the carceral state.

MORE INFO

Prince F****t

Running now at Playwrights Horizons

In this meta-theatrical satire, an ensemble of queer, trans, and nonbinary performers reckon with how the forces of power, privilege, and colonization play upon their lives as the playwright offers a central provocation: what if queer people dared to imagine a future monarch having a life that resembled their own?

MORE INFO

Trophy Boys

Running now at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space

“Feminism has failed women.” That is the prompt given to the debate team of an elite all-boys prep school one hour before the final match of their high school careers. As they develop compelling arguments to demolish their sister school, a "rumor" leaks about their team that threatens to blow up everything they have worked for. What begins as a riotously funny satire turns into a sharp exploration of power and privilege, from high school to the highest circles of political influence.

MORE INFO

Joy

Running at the Perelman Performing Arts Center

Previews Begin: June 21, 2025

Opening Night: July 20, 2025

JOY: A New True Musical is an uplifting work based on the true story of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano. Her journey, also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence, now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy's story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream!

MORE INFO

Heathers

Running at New World Stages

Previews Begin: June 22, 2025

Opening Night: TBA

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

MORE INFO

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Running at Gene Frankel Theatre

Previews Begin: June 26, 2025

Opening Night: June 29, 2025

When Ransome Foster, a scholar from New York City, first came to the town of Twotrees he arrived bloody and beaten. But after a quick recovery and a promise to a young woman to help her learn to read, Foster begins to change the small town he starts to call home with love and education, catching the attention of Liberty Valance, an outlaw who seeks to restore his view of "the norms of society" through terror and bloodshed.

MORE INFO

Mr. Puppy The Musical

Running at AMT Theatre

Opening Night: July 6, 2025

Mr. Puppy The Musical is the story of a curious toy dog with big dreams. Though stuck on a toy store shelf, Mr. Puppy dreams of adventure and wants to see the world. When other toys try to discourage his dream, he bravely follows his heart and makes a daring escape in a toy flying balloon. Outside, he discovers an exciting world of fantastic cultures and amazing music. It's a heartwarming tale and an exciting multi-cultural experience for audiences of all ages. Mr. Puppy The Musical is a celebration of chasing your dreams and the thrill of discovering a beautiful world!

MORE INFO

The Weir

Running at Irish Repertory Theatre

Previews Begin: July 9, 2025

Opening Night: July 17, 2025

In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie finds herself drawn into an evening of ghost stories shared by the local bachelors who gather there to drink. With the wind howling outside and a hint of tension in the air, what begins as playful blarney soon drifts into the supernatural realm when Valerie shares her own haunting tale.

MORE INFO

Ginger Twinsies

Running at the Orpheum Theatre

Previews Begin: July 10, 2025

Opening Night: July 24, 2025

You want the 411? In the summer of 1998, a pair of long lost, red-headed twin girls unexpectedly meet at sleep-away camp and hatch a plan to reunite their estranged parents. Sound familiar? Shut up, no it doesn't! Welcome to Ginger Twinsies – a loving, outlandish, and wildly inappropriate send up of the Lindsay Lohan/Nancy Meyers classic that made us all believe that Oreos go great with peanut butter, wedding gowns deserve top hats, and being young and beautiful is not a crime.

MORE INFO

Rolling Thunder

Running at New World Stages

Previews Begin: July 10, 2025

Opening Night: July 24, 2025

Rolling Thunder brings together legendary songs of the period of the ‘60s and ‘70s, raw and potent storytelling inspired by Vietnam veterans and their families. The draft, combat, civil rights movement, and homecoming are evocatively reawakened in this intimate and epic work. At heart, it’s a deeply moving love story of courage, longing, loss, and hope.

MORE INFO

Ava: The Secret Conversations

Running at City Center Stage I

Previews Begin: July 30, 2025

Opening Night: August 7, 2025

The Golden Age of Cinema’s Ava Gardner sat for a series of real-life interviews with writer Peter Evans in an attempt to glean the juicy details about her life story, her marriages to Mickey Rooney, Artie Shaw, and Frank Sinatra, and her turbulent relationship to Howard Hughes. Initially barred from publication, Evans’ stories of a bygone era were published twenty-five years later with permission from Gardener’s estate and is now reimagined on stage.

MORE INFO

House of McQueen

Running at Mansion at Hudson Yards

Previews Begin: August 19, 2025

Opening Night: TBA

House of McQueen is the story of iconic fashion designer Alexander McQueen as seen through the eyes of... Alexander McQueen. From his early days drawing on the walls of his East London council-house bedroom, a bird-obsessed boy who wore his heart on his sleeve, to his unlikely rise in the commercial fashion world, Lee, as he was known to his friends, tells his own story on a runway, a place he’d always dreamt of living his life. He takes us through his memories of epiphany and trauma to his final moments in which he could no longer make anything beautiful out of his life.

MORE IINFO

The Brothers Size

Running at The Shed

Previews Begin: August 30, 2025

Opening Night: TBA

The Brothers Size is a modern-day fable about two brothers in the Deep South. Ogun, the elder brother, embodies hard work and reliability, while Oshoosi, formerly incarcerated, is seemingly carefree and unpredictable. Their relationship is tested when the charismatic Elegba arrives, tempting Oshoosi back to his old habits. As the brothers wrestle with loyalty, freedom, and duty, their humanity is revealed through a raw and heartfelt exploration of the bonds of brotherhood.

MORE INFO

OUTDOORS:

Mobile Unit's Much Ado About Nothing

Now through June 29, 2025

The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit celebrates its 15th year with the beloved romantic comedy MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING. Director Rebecca Martínez and composer Julián Mesri (Mobile Unit’s The Comedy of Errors) reunite for their third consecutive year. This bilingual, 100-minute, family-friendly take on the classic tale of love, deception, and misunderstandings blends Latine influences, original music, and Shakespeare’s timeless wit. Mobile Unit visits parks, correctional facilities, and more in each NYC borough free of charge as part of The Public Theater’s commitment to making great theater accessible to all.

MORE INFO

Shakespeare in the Park: Twelfth Night

Running at the Delacorte Theatre

Previews Begin: August 7, 2025

Opening Night: August 21, 2025

In the first production since the theatre's renovation, revel in the midsummer madness as twins Sebastian and Viola survive shipwreck, revenge plots, and the trick doors of love. The Public’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director, Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali directs this joyful romp welcoming all of New York back to the magic of Central Park’s beloved theater. Be there when the stage lights turn on again at The Delacorte—a New York City classic—with this high-powered production of the Bard’s classic comedy.

MORE INFO

Broadway in Bryant Park

Broadway in Bryant Park will be back for 2025, bringing the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive Thursdays on the Bryant Park stage, located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances from the very best of Broadway running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST. The summer 2025 line-up has not yet been announced.

MORE INFO

New York Classical Theatre's All's Well That Ends Well

Written around 1604, All’s Well That Ends Well is one of Shakespeare’s boldest romantic comedies. When Helena—a brilliant, determined young woman—heals a king, she earns the right to choose her husband. But love isn’t so simple, and she must use wit, courage, and a daring plan to win the life she desires. Full of humor, heart, and twists, this rarely performed gem is a story of love on Helena’s terms.

Directed and adapted by Burdman, performances will take place June 3-June 22 in Central Park (Central Park West & West 103rd Street), June 24-29 in Carl Schurz Park (East 87th Street & East End Avenue), and July 1-6 in Battery Park and Castle Clinton (Battery Place & Broadway). All performances are free and open to the public.

MORE INFO

Lincoln Center's Summer for the City

Running now through August 9, 2025

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will present the fourth annual Summer for the City. The festival has served more than 1 million visitors since launching in 2022. The 2025 festival offers a lineup of multidisciplinary performances across the Lincoln Center campus, including world and New York premieres, participatory events, and more—all within transformed outdoor spaces that are destinations for a range of artistic experiences and spaces for respite for New Yorkers during the summer months.

MORE INFO

The Tempest/Hamlet

Running August 5-23, 2025

Hip to Hip Theatre Company celebrates nineteen years of presenting free and accessible professional classical theatre in NYC. The Tempest and Hamlet will tour in repertory to seven parks throughout Queens and surrounding areas.

MORE INFO

Sense & Sensibility/The Lady from the Sea

Running June-August 2025

Hudson Classic Theatre Company will present two plays adapted by Susane Lee, presented at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument (W. 89th St. & Riverside Drive,

in Riverside Park). All performances run Thursdays through Sundays at 6:30pm.

MORE INFO

Henry V

Running through June 29, 2025

Smith Street Stage presents Henry V as its Fifteenth Anniversary production of the award winning Shakespeare in Carroll Park. Performances begin at 7:30 PM and are free. Join us for this timely story of leadership, collective endeavor, and the morally complicated sacrifices that are made in the name of nationhood.

MORE INFO

Richard II

Running through July 20, 2025

He is the king, anointed and absolute. But Richard II is also a man consumed by a weakness that could tear England apart. As tensions rise and factions form, those closest to him face an impossible choice: stand by their flawed king or risk a century of bloodshed. Where does personal loyalty end and national duty begin? Performances are held in Central Park.

MORE INFO

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Running July 6-28, 2025

A Midsummer Night's Dream transports audiences to the height of the Harlem Renaissance, where four young lovers, a troupe of rude mechanicals, and mischievous fairies find themselves entangled in a web of romantic chaos within a mystical forest. Directed by Carl Cofield, choreographed by Dell Howlett. Presented by Classical Theater of Harlem- running Tuesday through Sunday, 8:30 PM, free in Marcus Garvey Park.

MORE INFO