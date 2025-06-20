Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte Are Engaged

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway couple Bobby Conte and Martyna Majok are officially engaged! "Wishing everyone a very happy solstice, from me and my sun, moon, and stars," she wrote on Instagram.

BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy couple!

Majok was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her Broadway debut play, Cost of Living, which was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play. Other plays include Sanctuary City, Queens, and Ironbound, which have been produced across American and international stages, and the libretto for Gatsby: An American Myth, with music by Florence Welch and Thomas Bartlett.

Conte made his Broadway debut originating the role of Calogero in A Bronx Tale, directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks. He also played the role of PJ in the Broadway revival of Company as well as Cousin Kevin in The Who's Tommy. Film/TV: If Beale Street Could Talk (directed by Barry Jenkins); “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix); “Madam Secretary”, “The Code” (CBS). His debut studio album, Along the Way, is available across all digital music providers.