Jonathan Groff-Led MINDHUNTER May Return as Three Movies

Despite Mindhunter ending in 2019, the series may live on in another form, says actor Holt McCallany. In a recent interview with CBR, McCallany, who starred alongside Tony-winner Jonathan Groff in the Netflix series, noted that there could be a future for the show, which continues to be beloved by fans.

"I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it's just a chance," McCallany said. "I know there are writers that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts." With a possible continuation in preliminary stages, Groff's involvement with the project is currently unknown.

Currently, Fincher, who served as the series' showrunner, is gearing up to begin production on the sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for the streamer. In 2020, Fincher told Variety, “I don’t know if it makes sense to continue. It was an expensive show. It had a very passionate audience, but we never got the numbers that justified the cost.”

Netflix's Mindhunter originally launched in October 2017 and was renewed for a second season a month after its debut. Joe Penhall created the series, which was executive produced by Fincher alongside Charlize Theron, Joshua Donen and Cean Chaffin. Tony Award-winner Jonathan Groff led the series as special agent Holden Ford, and Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris also appeared in the second season as a main cast member.

Since Mindhunter's conclusion in 2019, series star Jonathan Groff won a Tony Award for his performance as Franklin Shepard in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. He is currently starring as Bobby Darin in Just in Time, for which he received a Tony nomination. The production began performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas