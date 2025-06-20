Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out Sells Out First Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Secure your spot down the yellow brick road before it’s too late. The 9:30 pm performance of Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out is sold out and only a limited number of tickets remain for midnight as the annual burlesque spectacular unveils its Wizard of Oz-inspired spin this Sunday, June 22, 2025, at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Tickets to the wonderful world of Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, are available at broadwaycares.org/bares.

More than 200 dancers will enchant audiences with a bold celebration of Broadway’s most bodacious bodies. Get swept up in a whirlwind of electrifying talent, unapologetic queer joy and the magic and mischief of Oz.

Among the special guests slated to set the yellow brick road ablaze with talent are Tony Award winner André De Shields (Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Hadestown), Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Tony winner Alex Newell (Shucked), Peppermint (Head Over Heels, TV’s RuPaul’s Drag Race) and 2025 Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Blvd.).

Kellen Stancil, a Broadway Bares veteran and resident dance supervisor for the national tour of The Lion King, returns to direct this year. Joining Stancil as associate director is Broadway Bares veteran Paula DeLuise with Savannah Joy Cobb serving as assistant director. Broadway Bares creator Jerry Mitchell and Nick Kenkel, a longtime Broadway Bares director and performer, are executive producers.

The tantalizing performers leading the choreographed production numbers are Ehizoje Azeke, Tony d'Alelio (Gypsy), Michael Graceffa (Death Becomes Her), Brandon Gray (Amazon Prime’s Étoile), Amber Jackson (The Wiz), recording artist Mila Jam, Tyler Jimenez (Frozen), Kolton Krouse (Death Becomes Her), Amy Laviolette (Funny Girl), Mark Mackillop (national tour of Anastasia), Samantha Pollino (The Great Gatsby), Michael Pugliese, MiMi Scardulla (Cabaret), Jaquez Sims (Bad Cinderella) and Preston Taylor (The Great Gatsby).

The choreographers bringing bringing the Emerald City to life, in addition to Stancil, DeLuise and Cobb, are Mike Baerga, Marie Rose Baramo, Phil Colgan, Armando Farfan Jr., Billy Griffin, Reed Luplau, Sarah Meahl, Justice Moore, Rachelle Rak, Michael Anthony Sylvester and Marcus Williams.

Last year’s standing-room-only edition took audiences to the naughty neon lights of Vegas as Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip raised a record $2.26 million, bringing Bares’ lifetime total to more than $28 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Bares receives generous support from presenting sponsor M∙A∙C Viva Glam and lead corporate sponsors United Airlines, the official airline of Broadway Cares, ViiV Healthcare and The Westin New York at Times Square.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the US and around the world.

Photo Credit: Andrew Eccles