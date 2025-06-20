Photos: DILARIA Opening Night Red Carpet Off-Broadway

Stars included Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, Quinlin Stiller, Sean Kaufman and more.
On June 18, 2025 at the DR2 Theatre, a star-studded audience gathered at opening night of the world premiere of Julia Randall’s Dilaria, including Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, Quinlin Stiller, Sean Kaufman, John Cardoza, Courtney Reed, Tyler Conroy, David Mazouz, and more.
The production features the off-Broadway debuts of stars Ella Stiller, Chiara Aurelia, and Christopher Briney under the direction of Alex Keegan.
Dilaria is produced by Nelson & Tao, Caroline Moss, and Evangeline Morphos. The cast of Dilaria also features understudies Ari Dalbert and Rebecca Ho. Creative team members for Dilaria include Frank J. Oliva (set design), Paige Seber (lighting design), Lily Cunicelli (costume design), Erin Sullivan (video design), Cat Raynor (props design), Dave Anzeulo (fight/intimacy), and Amauta Firmino (dramaturgy). Casting is by Taylor Williams, with marketing by Invasive Studios.
Photo credit: Andrew Patino (Regular People)
Ella Stiller, Christopher Briney, and Chiara Aurelia
Christopher Birney
Ella Stiller and Chiara Aurelia
Christopher Birney
Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, and Quinlin Stiller
Courtney Reed and John Cardoza
David Mazouz
Alex Keegan and Julia Randall
Alex Keegan
Benjamin Nelson, Caroline Moss, and David Thomas
Tyler Conroy
Videos