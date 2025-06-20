Greg Reiner Named as The New Managing Director of Barrington Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Greg Reiner will be the new Managing Director of Barrington Stage Company. Reiner, who most recently served as Director of Theater and Musical Theater at the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), joins BSC as of August 4, 2025.

“We are excited to have Greg onboard as our Managing Director,” said Richard Slutzky, President of BSC’s Board of Directors. “With his experience at the National Endowment for the Arts and as a Managing Director of several significant theaters, we believe he will contribute greatly to the momentum we are building at Barrington Stage Company.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Greg as Barrington Stage Company's new Managing Director,” commented BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul. “From his experience at Tectonic Theater Project, Classic Stage Company, and the National Endowment for the Arts, Greg brings his considerable expertise to this position. I’m eager to work alongside him as we plan the next exciting chapter at Barrington Stage.”

“As Tectonic Theater Project’s first Executive Director, Greg was a transformative leader for our organization, and I can’t wait to see what his visionary leadership brings to Barrington Stage Company,” stated Tectonic Theater Project Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman. “He is a brilliant thought partner and collaborator, and always manages to make me smile when we’re in the same room together. I congratulate Barrington Stage Company on this perfect choice to partner with Alan Paul as their next Managing Director.”

“I am honored to take on the role of Managing Director of Barrington Stage Company in partnership with Alan Paul and the Board of Directors and the BSC staff,” Greg Reiner says. “I’m excited to lead Barrington Stage Company in expanding its rich legacy and deepening community engagement. My experience at the National Endowment for the Arts showed me how the arts can unite communities, heal divisions, and transform lives. As the arts continue to rebuild, I’m inspired to help make theater more equitable and accessible, believing it’s essential to the future of our democracy and society.”

Greg Reiner is a nationally recognized arts leader with over two decades of experience advancing the nonprofit theater sector through strategic leadership, public service, and cultural advocacy. From 2015 to 2025, he served as the Director of Theater and Musical Theater at the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), where he oversaw a $6.2 million grantmaking portfolio and represented the agency to the national theater community. At the NEA, Reiner launched critical initiatives including the High School Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge, and landmark convenings on Theater for Young Audiences, accessibility, and post-pandemic recovery.

Previously, Reiner held executive leadership roles at some of the nation’s most dynamic theater companies. As Executive Director of Classic Stage Company, he led the organization’s largest-ever fundraising campaign and expanded its education and accessibility programs. At Tectonic Theater Project, he built the company’s administrative infrastructure and spearheaded high-impact national projects including the global launch of The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later. His tenure at The Actors’ Gang saw significant growth in revenue, national and international touring, and the establishment of a robust education program. He began his management career at Shakespeare Festival/LA, where he led the expansion of its nationally recognized education programs and secured its first permanent facility.

Reiner is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University and an alumnus of the Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Program for Nonprofit Leaders in the Arts. He was selected for the National Arts Strategies Chief Executive Program and has served on multiple arts advisory panels and boards. Passionate about the role of theater in civil society, Reiner brings a deep commitment to equity, innovation, and community engagement across all of his work.



Barrington Stage Company (BSC), under the leadership of Artistic Director Alan Paul, is an award-winning theatre located in Pittsfield, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. Co-founded in 1995 by Julianne Boyd, BSC’s mission is to produce top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs. Alan Paul succeeded Ms. Boyd as the company’s Artistic Director in 2022.

BSC attracts over 60,000 patrons annually and has gained national recognition for its superior-quality productions and comprehensive educational programming, including the award-winning Playwright Mentoring Project, the Musical Theatre Conservatory, Youth Theatre, KidsAct! and other initiatives. The company has become integral to the economic revitalization of downtown Pittsfield.

BSC’s reputation for excellence began with a smash revival of Cabaret that moved to Boston in 1997 for an extended run. The theatre’s prominence grew with the world premiere of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin (BSC 2004; Broadway 2005-2008, winner of two Tony Awards). Other notable productions include the world premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown’s American Son (BSC 2016; Broadway 2018); Mark St. Germain’s Freud’s Last Session (BSC 2009; Off-Broadway 2010-2012); Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden & Adolph Green’s On the Town (BSC 2013; Broadway 2014, four Tony Award nominations); Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company, starring Aaron Tveit (2017); and West Side Story in honor of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins’ centenaries (2018).

BSC develops and commissions new work with two programs: PlayWorks, which supports the creation of new plays, and the Musical Theatre Lab, which develops new musicals. Since 1995, BSC has produced 49 new works, 27 of which have moved to New York and major US regional theatres.

Recent highlights of Alan Paul’s artistic leadership have included his critically acclaimed stagings of Cabaret and Next to Normal (a co-production with DC’s Round House Theatre); the world premiere of The Happiest Man on Earth by Mark St. Germain, which recently earned raves in London and is slated for a future production in New York City; BSC’s co-production with Williamstown Theatre Festival of Bill Finn and James Lapine’s A New Brain, which earned a NY Times Critic’s Pick; acclaimed stagings of the Pulitzer Prize winning plays, English by Sanaz Toossi and Primary Trust by Eboni Booth; and award-winning productions of La Cage aux Folles and Boeing-Boeing. BSC’s last two seasons have received 29 Berkshire Theatre Awards.